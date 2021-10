It's tough to be a homebuyer in Orlando's housing market, and it's not any easier being a renter. An analysis of RealPage Inc. data by The Business Journals found, among 50 of the largest metropolitan statistical areas in the United States, rents grew more than 10% between the first quarter of 2020 and the third quarter of 2021. But many MSAs included in the analysis far outpaced that rate of growth.

ORLANDO, FL ・ 52 MINUTES AGO