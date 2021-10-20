CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Lucie County, FL

St. Lucie Economic Development Council wins statewide awards

Knowhere Treasure Coast
Knowhere Treasure Coast
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1XYyyr_0cXPecTd00

EDC staff from left, Pete Tesch, Jill Marasa, Jenn DuBey, and Candy Marlow. Photo by Maureen Saltzer

The Economic Development Council of St. Lucie County (EDC) on Oct. 14 received statewide recognition for the organization’s efforts in bringing the new FedEx Ground Regional Sortation Center to Port St. Lucie.

The Florida Economic Development Council (FEDC) designated the FedEx project as the state’s 2021 Urban Deal of the Year at its recent conference in Orlando. The award recognizes outstanding achievement in the location and expansion of business in urban communities within the state of Florida.

While the location of the 245,000-square-foot facility in Tradition’s Southern Grove area and the 900 new jobs FedEx is planning to bring to the city were important factors for the award, the most significant element of the business recruitment project was that it kickstarted Legacy Park at Tradition.

This 425-acre class-A industrial park being developed by the Sansone Group at Interstate 95 and Becker Road is anticipated to ultimately include more than 5.4 million square feet of industrial space and create more than 2,500 jobs with payrolls exceeding $100 million annually.

“We are extremely proud to have this pivotal economic development project celebrated as the top urban development project in Florida,” said Pete Tesch, EDC president. “The Sansone family, our partners at the city and county, FedEx Ground, and commercial real estate professionals Alex Pappas and Robert Smith all played major roles in this success.”

“Speed-to-market was one of the more important aspects of this project. FedEx needed to be operating out of this facility prior to the busy holiday season,” said Jill Marasa, EDC vice president of business retention and expansion. “The city’s development review team completed site plan review and master site plan approval in just 108 days.”

The EDC also won a statewide FEDC innovation in marketing award for an update to its website, www.youredc.com . Working with Marketing Alliance, a company which specializes in economic development, tourism, and real estate marketing and branding, EDC staff utilized a $7,500 Team Florida grant to improve the site’s graphics, navigation, content and tools.

An interactive sites and buildings portal with a robust GIS platform, direct connect to Zoom Prospector, virtual site-selector familiarization tours, video highlights of key attributes of St. Lucie County, and dynamic property digital videos highlighting hot properties are all featured on the updated website. The Virtual Business Resource Center, a one-stop web portal for essential COVID recovery information was also created for the site during 2020.


Get our free newsletter delivered every morning with straight facts on the top stories shaping the Treasure Coast.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Port St. Lucie, FL
State
Florida State
City
Orlando, FL
Saint Lucie County, FL
Government
Port Saint Lucie, FL
Government
City
Port Saint Lucie, FL
County
Saint Lucie County, FL
Local
Florida Government
Knowhere Treasure Coast

First milestone achieved in plan to create wildlife corridor in Hobe Sound

The Loxa Lucie Headwaters Initiative would create a protected ecological corridor between the Loxahatchee and St. Lucie rivers in Martin County. Map provided. An innovative and ambitious plan christened the Loxa-Lucie Headwaters Initiative, to create a permanently protected ecological corridor in south Martin County between the Loxahatchee and St. Lucie rivers, has achieved a significant milestone with the purchase of its first 138 acres of land along Bridge Road in Hobe Sound.
MARTIN COUNTY, FL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Robert Smith
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Commercial Real Estate#Economic Development#Lucie#Urban Development#Fedc#Tradition#The Sansone Group
Knowhere Treasure Coast

St. Lucie Public Schools names outstanding principal and assistant principal of the year 

Felicia Nixon, left, has been named Principal of the Year and Jaclyn Veldhuis was named Assistant Principal of the Year in St. Lucie County. Photos provided. Lawnwood Elementary School Principal Felicia Nixon and Oak Hammock K-8 School Assistant Principal Jaclyn Veldhuis have been chosen, respectively, as the 2022 Outstanding Principal and Assistant Principal of the Year for St. Lucie Public Schools (SLPS).
SAINT LUCIE COUNTY, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Tourism
NewsBreak
Real Estate
News Break
Politics
Knowhere Treasure Coast

Gifford Youth Achievement Center hosts open house Nov. 16

The event will offer visitors a glimpse of the organizations mission and day-to-day activities and programs. Photo provided. For the first time since 2019, the Gifford Youth Achievement Center (GYAC) will host an open house – on Tuesday, Nov. 16 at 4 p.m. – to give guests a glimpse of GYAC’s mission in motion: to create, with God’s guidance, educational, cultural, and social opportunities that enhance the lives of the youth and families we serve.
GIFFORD, FL
Knowhere Treasure Coast

Treasure Coast tourism offices launch snarky 'Don't Come Here' podcast

The 12-episode podcast is available on Apple, Spotify, and Google platforms. Photo by Getty Images. The St. Lucie, Indian River, and Martin County tourism offices have launched “Don’t Come Here: Stories of the Treasure Coast,” a 120-episode podcast created in collaboration with all three tourism offices and featuring local host, Joshua Flores, along with other guests throughout the season.
LIFESTYLE
Knowhere Treasure Coast

Knowhere Treasure Coast

Port Saint Lucie, FL
8K+
Followers
2K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Our local Knowhere newsroom publishes the Treasure Coast Brief, a free daily email that helps you get informed in five minutes each morning. The TC Brief covers water quality, weather, development, traffic, government, schools and much more across Indian River, St. Lucie, and Martin counties. We also highlight inspiring community leaders, upcoming events, and opportunities to get involved with local organizations. You can visit KnowhereNews.com/TC to learn more about our newsroom and see a breaking news timeline. Please reach out to us if you have any thoughts on how we can better serve your community!

 https://Knowherenews.com/TC

Comments / 0

Community Policy