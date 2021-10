Boscov’s announced a $1 million goal for charity as it launches its 25th Friends Helping Friends event on Wednesday, Oct. 20. “Throughout the markets we serve, over 3,000 nonprofit organizations have been working to distribute shopping passes, giving their supporters a 25% discount on almost everything we sell,” said Jim Boscov, chairman and CEO. “Now, more than ever, we need the services that these charities provide in all of our communities.”

CHARITIES ・ 7 DAYS AGO