SEAL Team season 5 episode 3 promo: More September 11 reflections

Are you excited for Call the Midwife season 10 episode 5 on PBS next week? It’s nice to know there is happy content ahead!. The engagement of Cyril and Lucille is one of the things that we’re most excited for entering this episode and for good reason. These two have gone through quite a bit already and at this point, it’s nice for them to have something big to plan for. Not only that, but everyone within the Nonnatus world is going to do their part to make them feel happy and special. Prepare for a number of lovely moments there, but also remember that this is Call the Midwife. We would not consider this the sort of show where there are happy things around every corner; the midwives are going to face challenges aplenty, especially with Sister Julienne having to take on a wide array of home visits.

TV SERIES ・ 2 DAYS AGO