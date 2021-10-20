CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
David Murphy: Ben Simmons’ strategy has one big flaw: He isn’t good enough to make it work

Janesville Gazette
 6 days ago

PHILADELPHIA — The thing that Ben Simmons does not seem to understand is that the Sixers do not need him on the court in order to get where they’ve gone in their four seasons with him. In short, he is attempting to draw on leverage that everybody else knows he does...

www.gazettextra.com

fadeawayworld.net

Joel Embiid Says If The Warriors Offered Stephen Curry And Klay Thompson To The Sixers In Exchange For Him, They Would Accept It: "I Wouldn't Say No To That."

Joel Embiid is generally viewed as a top-10 player across the league. The 76ers superstar has shown his ability to dominate on the court as a multi-skilled big man with a throwback interior game. He's certainly very talented, and over the course of the playoffs, Embiid averaged 28.1 PPG and 10.5 RPG, while shooting very efficiently and playing some spectacular defense.
NBA
Larry Brown Sports

Report: Doc Rivers cursed out Ben Simmons’ agent Rich Paul

Ben Simmons spoke with Philadelphia 76ers head coach Doc Rivers and president of basketball operations Daryl Morey this week for the first time all offseason. Prior to that, the only communication Simmons had with the team was through his agent, Rich Paul. As you might expect, some of those conversations did not go smoothly.
NBA
The Spun

What Joel Embiid Reportedly Asked Ben Simmons In Meeting Today

It was reported on Friday morning that Philadelphia 76ers star Ben Simmons met with the rest of the team to address his current situation. Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium has revealed some details regarding what transpired during that meeting. “Sources tell me Ben Simmons addressed Doc Rivers, Joel...
NBA
ClutchPoints

RUMOR: Sixers eyeing former Rookie of the Year in potential Ben Simmons trade

Despite recent indications of the team’s willingness to bring back Ben Simmons for the upcoming season, the Philadelphia 76ers are still trying to find a way to get rid of their want-away star. Simmons has made it abundantly clear that he wants nothing to do with the Sixers, and at this point, Philly is still actively looking for a trade partner before the new season starts.
NBA
NBA Analysis Network

This Cavaliers-76ers Trade Sends Ben Simmons To Cleveland

Now a week into the 2021-22 NBA season, the Philadelphia 76ers have been playing without Ben Simmons and it appears as if they will be doing so for the foreseeable future. After holding out during the preseason due to wanting to be traded, Simmons originally had shown up to the team’s facility to take part in practice and it looked like he was going to be ready for the start of the season, but then more issues occurred with the 76ers.
NBA
The Spun

Sixers Reportedly Make New Decision On Ben Simmons

In a significant new development, the Philadelphia 76ers have stopped fining Ben Simmons for missed practices and games. ESPN’s Ramona Shelburne reported on Tuesday that Sixers have stopped fining Simmons for missing practices and/or games. Simmons is currently away from the team for personal reasons, specifically to take care of...
NBA
94 WIP Sports Radio

Former player of Doc Rivers: He 'set up' Ben Simmons

Kendrick Perkins, who played for Doc Rivers in Boston for eight seasons, says Rivers "set up" Ben Simmons at yesterday's 76ers practice. "Doc Rivers walked into today ready for the action. And it started from yesterday. If people think Doc Rivers didn't realize what Ben Simmons was doing yesterday, having a cell phone in his pocket, being lazy, just going through the motions when they had him on the floor, people are crazy," Perkins said Tuesday on ESPN. "I know Doc, and he set him up. He walked in and he saw that Ben wasn't engaged and so he called him in to get into a drill and Ben declined. He called him again to get into a drill and Doc was ready to throw him out. He lucky Doc Rivers didn't put that paws on him because I saw him almost put his hands on [Rajon] Rondo one time."
NBA
fastphillysports.com

IS SIXER BEN SIMMONS EVEN VAXXED? IF SO, HE MAY PLAY FRIDAY!

ESPN is reporting that Sixers guard Ben Simmons passed his physical and held a meeting with the team’s front office yesterday, but cannot participate in team-related activities until Friday, at the earliest, due to NBA health and safety protocols. Simmons met with Sixers president of basketball operations Daryl Morey and...
NBA
fastphillysports.com

CRYBABY BEN SIMMONS WON’T PLAY TONIGHT: HE’S ‘RECONDITIONING’!

Crybaby Ben Simmons didn’t make the Sixers flight to Detroit for tonight’s game with the Pistons even though he has cleared health and safety protocols and is eligible to rejoin the team. Simmons’ absence is listed by the team as “reconditioning,” with the Sixers opening the regular season against the...
NBA
basketball-addict.com

Sixers teammate gives Ben Simmons a dose of reality he can’t deny

The offseason drama involving Philadelphia 76ers star Ben Simmons is one ugly mess. In spite of his reported return to Philly, Simmons is still believed to be looking forward to his exit from the Sixers. If and when Simmons steps on the court wearing a Sixers jersey again, two pressing questions await. How bad will […] The post Sixers teammate gives Ben Simmons a dose of reality he can’t deny appeared first on ClutchPoints.
NBA
All 76ers

Joel Embiid Believes Ben Simmons' Return is Good for Sixers

Joel Embiid has had a hard time getting in contact with his superstar sidekick Ben Simmons ever since the Sixers dropped Game 7 against the Atlanta Hawks in the second round of the 2021 NBA Playoffs back in June. After Simmons requested a trade ahead of the NBA Draft combine,...
NBA
Asbury Park Press

Ben Simmons returns to practice but 76ers don't know if he'll play in opener

CAMDEN, N.J. — The Ben Simmons situation remains murky with the 76ers about to begin the 2021-22 regular season Wednesday night against the Pelicans in New Orleans. The Sixers apparently still aren't sure if Simmons will be available for the opener or anytime soon. Perhaps they're still waiting to find out what's going on like everybody else.
NBA
Audacy

Now that he's back, is Ben Simmons vaccinated?

Ben Simmons, after weeks of holding out from Sixers training camp, returned to Philly earlier this week, passing his required physical while sitting down with team execs Daryl Morey and Elton Brand in what was described as a “brief” meeting. In reporting the story for ESPN, NBA insider Ramona Shelburne went out of her way to explain the difference in protocols for vaccinated and unvaccinated players, seeming to imply Simmons falls in the latter category.
NBA
Yardbarker

Ben Simmons Told Sixers In August That He Wanted To Play In A Team Where He “Could Make Mistakes”: "I Feel How I Feel. And It’s Just Time For A Change."

What looked like an unsalvageable relationship has gradually turned into a more hopeful situation for the Philadelphia 76ers. Earlier this week, the team welcomed Ben Simmons back after a couple of months full of rumors and speculation. It looks like the Australian player is still on the move. Yet, the...
