ESG has risen to become a dominant issue over the last two years. This has been driven by many factors, including greater transparency, the growing demand for climate action, increasing regulation and the need for companies to demonstrate a clear license to operate. But there has been very little analysis of how ESG is influencing the behavior of mid and small-cap companies. Most of the debate and commentary concentrates on large, global companies. Does this mean the capital markets are not engaging with these companies about their ESG performance? Are the senior management teams of these companies ignoring their environmental and social responsibilities? Our recent research shows that the short answer is ‘No’.

ECONOMY ・ 6 DAYS AGO