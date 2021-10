The S&P 500 is up more than 21% year-to-date, more than 2% over the past month, and closed on Monday around record highs. Alone, those statistics are impressive, but they’re even more impressive when considering the fact that this year’s bout with inflation is proving more persistent than many experts expected. That is to say, equities are proving surprisingly durable against what’s an increasingly challenging macro economic backdrop.

