Truth is most commonly used to mean correspondence with facts or with what actually occurred. Trump received 75 million votes, a very formidable number. Mike Lindell says that Trump won every state. You’d think with these attacks on Biden’s legitimacy they would want to substantiate the victory with audits and recounts, but they oppose this by every measure of their being. Don’t we the people have the right to question voter integrity? To demand voter ID is a must for fair elections. Their actions to stop recounts underscore Biden’s illegitimacy. Biden’s first days in office was an assault on freedom and world harmony.

PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION ・ 10 DAYS AGO