Abilene restaurant gets honorable mention on Texas Monthly’s list of top BBQ joints

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) — An Abilene restaurant is one of 50 on the honorable mention list of Texas Monthly’s top barbecue places in the state.

Texas Monthly compiles the list once every four years.

The publication had 32 editorial staff members and three freelancers travel unannounced across the state to more than 400 barbecue restaurants over the spring and summer.

The restaurants deemed to have the best shots at making the list were then visited by barbecue editor Daniel Vaughn, food writer Patricia Sharpe, or both, according to their website. The two would then determine the top 10.

Although they didn’t land on the top 50 list, Abilene’s The Shed Market found themselves among just 50 other barbecue joints on the honorable mention list .

According to the article , barbecue editor Vaughn examined the scores submitted by the staffers and freelancers who did the original tasting to see which ones almost found themselves in the top 50.

“Some of them are newcomers that just need a bit more experience. Others are veterans of previous lists nudged out by tough competition. All of them are worth a visit,” the article states .

