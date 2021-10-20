CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Abilene, TX

Abilene restaurant gets honorable mention on Texas Monthly’s list of top BBQ joints

By Joey Hollingsworth
BigCountryHomepage
BigCountryHomepage
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=08sNOF_0cXPb1v400

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) — An Abilene restaurant is one of 50 on the honorable mention list of Texas Monthly’s top barbecue places in the state.

Texas Monthly compiles the list once every four years.

The publication had 32 editorial staff members and three freelancers travel unannounced across the state to more than 400 barbecue restaurants over the spring and summer.

The restaurants deemed to have the best shots at making the list were then visited by barbecue editor Daniel Vaughn, food writer Patricia Sharpe, or both, according to their website. The two would then determine the top 10.

Although they didn’t land on the top 50 list, Abilene’s The Shed Market found themselves among just 50 other barbecue joints on the honorable mention list .

According to the article , barbecue editor Vaughn examined the scores submitted by the staffers and freelancers who did the original tasting to see which ones almost found themselves in the top 50.

“Some of them are newcomers that just need a bit more experience. Others are veterans of previous lists nudged out by tough competition. All of them are worth a visit,” the article states .

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KTAB - BigCountryHomepage.com.

Comments / 0

Related
BigCountryHomepage

Woman claims fried chicken head found in takeout order

SOUTH WILLIAMSPORT, LYCOMING COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A South Williamsport woman got over 10,000 shares on a Facebook post after she claims she found something “odd” in her takeout order. Brittani Paulhamus says she and a friend ordered takeout from Old School Pizza on Friday. After getting home, Paulhamus says she opened the container and took […]
RESTAURANTS
BigCountryHomepage

Aaron Watson headlining free concert at Abilene Christian University to kick off Christmas festivities

ABILENE, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) – Singer-songwriter and Abilene Christian University alumnus Aaron Watson will headline a concert at ACU Nov. 7 as the first event of Christmas Around the World, a two-week-long celebration sponsored by the Student Government Association and the International Students Association. The Nov. 7 kick-off event will include food trucks, vendors, photo […]
ABILENE, TX
BigCountryHomepage

Abilene’s Boo at the Zoo providing early Halloween spirit

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) — Although it’s not Halloween yet, people of all ages had the chance to dress up, trick-or-treat, and take a spooky stroll at the Abilene’s Zoo annual event, Boo at the Zoo. “We volunteered out here last week because we really support the zoo and we thought it’ll be a good thing to do. Then we brought the grandkids out […]
ABILENE, TX
BigCountryHomepage

BigCountryHomepage

1K+
Followers
567
Post
323K+
Views
ABOUT

www.bigcountryhomepage.com is dedicated to providing local news, weather, and sports for Abilene and the Big Country.

 https://www.bigcountryhomepage.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy