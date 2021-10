The movie, set at Warner Bros. and scheduled to premiere on HBO Max, is based on Lev Rosen’s young adult novel. It centers on 16-year-old Randy Kapplehoff, who spends his summers at Camp Outland, an outdoor oasis for queer teens. It’s there that he meets his best friends, stars in the big musical — and falls in love with Hudson Aaronson-Lim, a boy who doesn’t know he exists. So Randy reinvents himself as the buff and masculine Del, who forgoes his beloved show tunes, nail polish and unicorn bedsheets to capture the heart of the hunky camper. But as he and Hudson grow closer, Randy has to consider how much he’s willing to change for love.

MOVIES ・ 1 DAY AGO