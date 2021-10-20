CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
House Rent

The Top 3 Factors Making Flexible Living The Future Of The Rental Industry

By Cristian Bustos
Entrepreneur
Entrepreneur
 6 days ago

According to fresh data from Statista, 57% of enquired office workers consider that they are more productive when working from home . This change in perception regarding work and living relationships spawned by the pandemic has increased the market for flexible rentals around the world.

Q3 2021 hedge fund letters, conferences and more

Uncertainty over COVID-19 and the economic rebound have made tenants feel insecure about what’s next, and they are looking for a more flexible renting model that allows them to rent for shorter periods, at competitive costs, and in more adaptable conditions.

Flexible living is a concept developed by rental platform Rentberry in which people can now easily find mid-term (3-9 months) rentals abroad in properties that are fully furnished and that don’t require a security deposit.

So, what are the drivers pushing this trend towards becoming the future of the rental industry?

  1. The Pandemic

The way the pandemic has paved the way for flexible housing is attached to several factors. Lockdowns sent millions of employees home to work remotely, but many left to different cities to spend some time with relatives, or simply, work from the countryside.

Given the uncertainty on governments’ plans to deal with the virus, the demand for short-term renting with flexible terms and conditions soared. This phenomenon was more evident in millennials, with boomers and seniors to a lesser extent.

For these millions of workers, renting a house long-term was certainly not an option. While mid to long-term flexible rentals on platforms like Airbnb and Vrbo are flexible and do not require a deposit, they remain out of their budget.

Further, according to an S&P Global study, short-term rentals rode the COVID-19 storm better than hotels, as the latter saw a 77% decline in occupancy, while the former did better with a 45% drop. Despite the data being linked to holiday rentals, the phenomenon depicts how the short-term rental business was already aligning to the flexible living reality.

  1. The Market Moves

As reported by Forbes , housing companies started raising millions for their short-term apartment rents, and continue to expand units and locations.

Flexible living platform Rentberry has pounced in to offer competitive renting prices for apartments, condos, lofts, and even rooms, as well as a whole array of renting digital solutions. According to Benzinga , the company is now raising money through a Reg A+ scheme to help fuel its growth, “initially targeting $12.4 million but aiming to triple that amount eventually.”

Rentberry has set sights on millennial tenants looking for flexible renting for as short as three months and for as long as one year. “Our goal is to bring one gold standard to the home rental industry that, no matter where you travel, you get the same quality home and the same level of service,” says Oleksiy Lubinsky, Rentberry CEO.

Although not quite catching up with the flexible housing trend, Airbnb reacted at the peak of the pandemic by offering “long-term” rentals of more than 28 days. The move seeks to offer a market for relocating workers, as 80% of the hosts on the platform were willing to offer longer stays. The company is also offering monthly rentals, completely furnished and set up for remote workers including Wi-Fi and office spaces.

Vrbo has also jumped on the bandwagon and is currently offering monthly stays, despite predominantly catering to short-term, holiday rentals.

  1. The Return To Normal

According to The Wall Street Journal , roughly half of office workers in the U.S. have continued working remotely. As some companies normalize their policies and ask them to come back, flexible living might decrease in terms of demand according to providers' predictions.

“Housing companies estimate that the number of workers staying away entirely will eventually drop to around 20%,” which still represents around 36 million workers. This emphasizes the potential of this market even after the pandemic.

Back to a new normal in which employees will ditch the 12-month apartment lease and look for more flexibility, housing platforms and companies are going to adapt and offer more convenient options.

Some firms will launch into capitalizing on the readjustment by allowing for more flexibility. Companies like Zeus Living released its “Nomad” pilot program “that allows unlimited moves within a six-month period with only 14 days’ notice.”

“Once you’re on an Uber, you can’t go back to taking a cab ride in the rain,” says Zeus Living’s co-founder and CEO Kulver Taggar.

In New York alone, according to data from New York City listing site StreetEasy and quoted by Forbes, the number of month-to-month leases soared by 70% while the share of furnished rentals jumped by more than 40% in 12 months.

“Nationally, StreetEasy’s parent company, Zillow Group Inc (NASDAQ:Z) +2.1%, saw an unprecedented surge in rentals for six months or less starting around the week of March 10. Between that day and the end of April, there was a 33% increase in short-term rentals.”

Companies are confident that, despite workers returning to the office , the trend will continue and there will be a great chance to capitalize on a market that grew at a staggering rate during the pandemic. Although somehow latent before COVID-19, flexible living is having a prime time, and businesses with elastic lease terms and a solid offer are expected to succeed.

Comments / 0

Related
phocuswire.com

Zeus Living raises $55M for flexible accommodations model

Accommodations provider Zeus Living has raised $55 million to support what it calls “Flexliving,” a category of housing that promises ease and flexibility. SIG led the Series C round, with participation from Initialized Capital, CEAS, TI Platform, NFX, Opendoor’s Eric Wu and Miras. Notably, Airbnb participated in Zeus Living’s last...
ADVOCACY
TechCrunch

Zeus Living closes on $55M to offer flexible, furnished rentals as it expands beyond corporate housing

One startup poised to benefit from this is Zeus Living, which is focused on giving people “flexible living” options and has just raised $55 million in a round led by SIG. Initialized Capital, CEAS Investments, TI Platform, NFX, Opendoor’s Eric Wu and Miras also participated in the financing, which brings the startup’s total raised to $125 million. The company declined to reveal its current valuation, but it was valued at $205 million at the time of its last raise in 2019.
ECONOMY
bizjournals

Future workplaces focus on flexibility, amenities, health, benefits reps agree

What benefits will companies have in the future that will appeal to a post-pandemic workforce? A panel of benefits and HR professionals, moderated by former Bloomberg senior editor Anita Sharpe, discussed this question during an Atlanta Business Chronicle Healthcare Forum virtual panel Oct. 21. Panelists were: April Husted, managing principal, OneDigital; Suzanne Kessler, regional human resources director, JE Dunn Construction; and Bobbie Warhola, manager, large group account management, Kaiser Permanente.
HEALTH
GlobeSt.com

Blueground’s New Funding Round Pushes Flexible Rental Strategy

A series C $180 million funding round—$140 in equity and $40 in debt—for proptech company Blueground will help push the company’s flexible apartment rental strategy. Rather than a platform approach like Airbnb, Blueground works directly with property owners rather than acting as a marketplace, according to Hank Jonap, the company’s director of real estate in the U.S.
ECONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Airbnb Rentals#Short Term Rental#Boomers#Statista
hometownsource.com

Rental support and cost of living inflation

At the Legislature for the past year and a half, we have been focused on recovery from the pandemic. Personal, economic, and safe recovery is incredibly important, and without putting extreme effort into rebuilding our state, I am worried about what will follow. Rental Support. While renters have been able...
HOUSE RENT
Post-Bulletin

Recovery from pandemic hits small businesses hard

The COVID-19 pandemic continues to have a tremendous impact on U.S. small businesses, particularly on smaller “Main Street” establishments. While restrictions have been eased and the economy is on the rise, business owners are reporting a new, significant barrier to recovery: a shortage of workers. SCORE surveyed about 16,000 entrepreneurs...
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Airbnb
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Housing
NewsBreak
House Rent
AOL Corp

From zero to $12 billion: Investors chase Trump stock hype

(Reuters) - Donald Trump has united some of his supporters and detractors in buying shares in his new company and hoping to score a big win. Anthony Nguyen, a 49-year-old software consultant from Austin, Texas, is a Republican who refused to vote for the former U.S. president in last year's election.
POTUS
mckinneyonline.com

The Social Security Administration Announces 2022 Cost of Living Adjustment

On October 13, 2021, the Social Security Administration (SSA) officially announced that Social Security recipients will receive a 5.9 percent cost-of-living adjustment (COLA) for 2022, the largest increase in four decades. This adjustment will begin with benefits payable to more than 64 million Social Security beneficiaries in January 2022. (related article: As of Now, Social Security Benefits Will Be Cut By 2034. Here Are 5 Ways to Help Fill the Gap) Additionally, increased payments to more than 8 million Supplemental Security Income (SSI) beneficiaries will begin on December 31, 2021.1.
BUSINESS
techstartups.com

This startup wants to scan the eyes of every person on Earth in exchange for a free cryptocurrency; 100,000 people already signed up

The world is never short of great and impactful ideas. However, once in a while technology startups come up with strange ideas that sound like something out of a sci-fi movie. One of those outlandish ideas is a metallic orb developed by Worldcoin, a startup that scans people’s eyes in exchange for free cryptocurrency.
TECHNOLOGY
theeastcountygazette.com

Biden Government to Send $1400 Worth of 6 Child Tax Credit Instalments!

The good news to all Americans is that this week, a $1400 stimulus payment has been sent out by the US. government. More similar checks are been processed to be out soon e.g. the three smaller stimulus checks; according to reports, the latter stimulus check will be disbursed on Friday, October 15.
U.S. POLITICS
MotorBiscuit

Auto Disruption: First the Pandemic, Then Chips, Now This

Well, not all of the news can be good news. Just as we are seeing daylight with the microchip shortages and both cases and deaths from COVID-19 are slowing down, we have a new problem. And it is not only affecting the auto sector. It is affecting almost everything from food to deliveries and manufacturing. Parts and services are the next one-two punch.
PUBLIC HEALTH
BGR.com

Sketchy seeds from China in the mail finally explained

Don't Miss: Amazon’s epic Black Friday deals started early this year and you won’t believe how good they are! Mysterious seeds from China have been shipped to Americans in all 50 states, an investigation discovered. The recipients got various types of seeds, some of them being harmless, common seeds that one might plant in their garden. Others were harmful to the soil. The mystery appears to have been a vast scam targeting people whose online accounts have been compromised. The novel coronavirus pandemic was undoubtedly the biggest and scariest situation of 2020, but it’s hardly the strangest thing that happened last year. Thousands of...
AGRICULTURE
Entrepreneur

Entrepreneur

2K+
Followers
2K+
Post
750K+
Views
ABOUT

Entrepreneurs are business owners, creators and thought leaders everywhere building exciting ventures, reshaping entire industries for the better, and rewriting the rules of success. Entrepreneur helps them grow their businesses and realize their best selves and lives through inspiring stories of real people, valuable resources, how-to content, books, podcasts, videos, coaching and more.

 https://www.entrepreneur.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy