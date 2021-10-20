CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Financial Reports

CORRECTED-Qualtrics raises full-year sales forecast above Wall Street expectations

By Stephen Nellis
Reuters
Reuters
 6 days ago

(Corrects third-quarter earnings per share in fifth paragraph to ‘adjusted profit’ from ‘adjusted losses’)

Oct 20 (Reuters) - Business software firm Qualtrics International on Wednesday raised its full-year sales forecast above analyst estimates as it reported third-quarter revenue and profits that also beat expectations.

The Utah-based company, whose software businesses solicit feedback from customers and employees to improve products, said it now forecasts full-year 2021 revenue with a midpoint of $1.057 billion, slightly ahead of analyst estimates of $1.012 billion, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

The firm also forecast current fourth-quarter sales and adjusted losses with midpoints of $297 million and 3 cents per share, better than Wall Street estimates of $263.82 million and a 4-cent-per-share adjusted loss, according to Refinitiv data.

Qualtrics is controlled by German software giant SAP SE , which retained a controlling stake after Qualtrics raised $1.55 billion in an initial public offering in January.

Qualtrics is generating losses because it is investing heavily to acquire new customers. For the third quarter ended Sept. 30, Qualtrics said sales were $271.6 million, up 41%, and adjusted profit was 1 cent per share. The results beat analyst expectations of $258.19 million in sales and a 2-cent-per-share adjusted loss, according to Refinitiv data.

Businesses can use Qualtrics to survey their employees, which Chief Executive Zig Serafin said has led to sales growth this year as employers try to hang on to workers in a tight labor market.

In an interview, Serafin said food delivery firm DoorDash Inc recently expanded its use of Qualtrics “to tune in to the needs of their employees and their workforce, especially in the war for talent.” (Reporting by Stephen Nellis in San Francisco, Editing by Nick Zieminski)

Comments / 0

Related
wibqam.com

Coca-Cola raises full-year profit forecast

(Reuters) – Coca-Cola Co raised its full-year profit forecast on Wednesday, as the reopening of theaters and restaurants in the United States drove demand for its sodas. The company expects its annual adjusted earnings per share to rise 15% to 17%, compared with a prior forecast of a 13% to 15% increase.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wall Street#Sap Se#Business Software#Qualtrics International#Ibes#Refinitiv#German#Doordash Inc
Metro International

UBS fee bonanza lifts quarterly profit to six-year high

ZURICH (Reuters) -UBS posted its highest quarterly profit since 2015 on Tuesday, as robust trading activity by the world’s ultra wealthy led to a 23% surge in fee income. The surprisingly strong results follow double-digit percent gains for net profit in each of the past four quarters and come as Switzerland’s largest bank announced new plans for its digital push including a new advisory service for affluent U.S. clients.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
MarketWatch

Boeing stock gains even after wider-than-expected loss, big revenue miss

Shares of Boeing Co. gained 0.7% in premarket trading, even as the aerospace and defense company reported a big loss and revenue misses, amid weakness in the commercial airplanes and defense, space and security businesses, while free cash flow was a lot less negative than projected. The net loss narrowed to $132 million, or 19 cents a share, from $466 million, or 79 cents a share, in the year-ago period. Excluding nonrecurring items, the per-share loss of 60 cents was triple the FactSet loss consensus of 20 cents. Revenue rose 8.1% to $15.28 billion, well below the FactSet consensus...
MARKETS
Reuters

Nasdaq rises after strong Microsoft forecast

Oct 27 (Reuters) - The Nasdaq led gains among Wall Street indexes on Wednesday after a robust forecast from Microsoft supported optimism about the third-quarter earnings season, while a decline in oil prices hurt shares of energy companies. The S&P 500 index (.SPX) and the Dow Jones Industrial Average (.DJI)...
STOCKS
MarketWatch

Teva shares slump premarket after earnings fall short of estimates

Teva Pharmaceuticals Inc. swung to a profit in the third quarter, although profit and revenue fell below Wall Street estimates. The Israeli generics company posted net income of $292 million, or 26 cents a share, for the quarter, after a loss of $4.349 billion, or $3.97 a share, in the year-earlier period. Adjusted per-share earnings came to 59 cents, below the 64 cents FactSet consensus. Revenue fell 2% to $3.887 billion, also missing the FactSet consensus of $4.03 billion. "This decrease was mainly due to lower revenues in our North America segment, mainly due to COPAXONE and generic products,...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Financial Reports
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
MarketWatch

Bristol Myers Squibb says sales of Revlimid, Eliquis increased in the third quarter

Shares of Bristol Myers Squibb Co. gained 0.6% in premarket trading on Wednesday after the drug maker beat expectations for the quarter and saw sales rise for two of its top-selling products. The company had earnings of $1.5 billion, or 69 cents per share, in the third quarter of 2021, down from $1.8 billion, or 82 cents per share, in the same quarter a year ago. Adjusted earnings per share were $2.00 per share, against a FactSet consensus of $1.92. Bristol reported revenue of $11.6 billion for the quarter, up from $10.5 billion in the same three months of...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
MarketWatch

Stocks of earnings reporters would add nearly 80 points to the Dow's price

Four of the five Dow Jones Industrial Average components are contributing to the index's gains, as they would roughly add a net 77 points the Dow's price. Meanwhile, Dow futures rose 36 points, or 0.1%, ahead of the open. The biggest gainer was Coca-Cola Co.'s stock , which rose 2.7%, with the implied price gain adding about 10 points to the Dow's price, after better-than-expected third-quarter results. Next was McDonald's Corp.'s stock , which gained 2.6% ahead of the open to add about 40 points to the Dow after upbeat 3Q results. Elsewhere, Microsoft Corp. shares rose 1.8% to add about 37 Dow points after record 1Q results, and Boeing Co.'s stock tacked on 2.1% to boost the Dow by 29 points despite a 3Q miss. Meanwhile, Visa Inc.'s stock was the biggest Dow loser in the premarket after 4Q results, as it fell 2.6% to shave about 39 points off the Dow's price.
STOCKS
MarketWatch

Rent the Runway receives warm Wall Street reception, as stock opens 9.5% above IPO price

Rent the Runway Inc. received a warm reception on its Wall Street debut, as the fashion rental company's stock opened 9.5% above the initial public offering price. The Brooklyn-based company said overnight that it raised $357.0 million as its upsized IPO of 17.0 million shares priced at $21 a share, at the top of the expected range. The stock's first trade on the Nasdaq was at $23.00 at 11:52 a.m. Eastern for 1.7 million shares. At that price, the company was valued at about $1.4 billion. The upbeat opening for Rent the Runway's stock comes on a day of relative investor disdain for IPOs, as the Renaissance IPO ETF slumped 1.3% in midday trading while the S&P 500 eased less than 0.1%.
ECONOMY
MarketWatch

Hasbro stock rises after profit tops forecasts, revenue rose in line with expectations

Shares of Hasbro Inc. rose 2.1% in premarket trading Tuesday, after the toy maker reported third-quarter earnings that beat forecasts, citing particular strength in its entertainment business. Net income rose to $253.2 million, or $1.83 a share, from $220.9 million, or $1.61 a share, in the year-ago period. Excluding nonrecurring items, adjusted earnings per share rose to $1.96 from $1.88 and beat the FactSet consensus of $1.69. Revenue grew 10.9% to $1.97 billion, matching the FactSet consensus, while cost of sales slipped 0.1% to $609.5 million. Entertainment revenue soared 76% to $327.1 million and Wizards of the Coast and digital gaming revenue increased 32% to $360.2 million, while consumer products revenue fell 3% to $1.28 billion, as supply chain disruptions and high demand led to stock levels that were below targets. The stock has dropped 14.7% over the past three months through Monday, while the S&P 500 has gained 3.3%.
STOCKS
Reuters

Reuters

208K+
Followers
229K+
Post
107M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy