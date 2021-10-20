Josh Brown says rate hikes won't be the 'end of the world' for equities

LONDON (Reuters) – Equity funds enjoyed their biggest inflows in five weeks as investors ramped up bets that concerns about sticky inflation may be overdone and that central banks will therefore remain in dovish mode, a weekly round-up by BofA showed on Friday. In the week to Wednesday, investors ploughed...
Microsoft is no stranger to supply chain challenges in its hardware business, but it's now warning for the first time about their impact on an unlikely area: advertising. The company became the latest to warn that big customers could restrain their advertising spending as they deal with supply chain hiccups.
The Central Bank of Russia (CBR) rose the key interest rate by 75bps on Friday, to 7.5% surprising market participants. Market consensus was for a 25bps hike. Analysts at TD Securities now forecast a 50bps rate hike in December. They consider an increase of 25bps or 75bps are equally likely.
Shoppers who are part of the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program are feeling new pressure to stretch their dollars because of rising food prices and dwindling bank accounts. As the pandemic-fueled stimulus expires, consumer packaged goods companies will lose out on about $3 billion of sales from SNAP shoppers each month,...
Deutsche Bank saw its net profit increase 6%, to 329 million euros ($381 million), in the third quarter despite a sharp increase in restructuring costs. The bottom line at Germany's largest bank benefited from fewer loans going bad as the economy rebounds from the coronavirus pandemic and credit support from governments and the European Central Bank The bank said Wednesday that its yearslong effort to streamline its business was on track and that 90% of the costs of its transformation were already accounted for.Deutsche Bank had to set aside only 117 million euros ($136 million) for losses on...
In order to understand the current inflation debate, investors should take a close look at corporate earnings reports, CNBC's Jim Cramer said. Some market participants expect higher prices to continue in a state of hyperinflation, while other contrarians believe prices will fall. In order to understand the current inflation debate,...
New York (CNN Business) — What a difference a month makes. Stocks sank in September on worries about inflation, the rise of the Covid-19 Delta variant, China's crackdown on top tech firms and Washington gridlock potentially killing the chances that President Biden's stimulus package gets passed. But as October ends,...
Gold prices steadied on Wednesday as a softer dollar and a pullback in U.S. Treasury yields buoyed the safe-haven metal ahead of major central bank policy meetings this week and next. Spot gold was up 0.1% at $1,784.66 an ounce by 1214 GMT after falling as much as 0.6% earlier...
Oil may be near its peak if historical patterns hold true, CNBC's Jim Cramer said Tuesday. The "Mad Money" host turned to chart analyst Larry Williams for clues about oil's potential top. "If it's not quite ready to peak in the next couple of days, we'll see. But going forward,...
Facebook has been aware of real-world harms propagated by its platforms and ignored warnings from employees about those dangers, according to the Facebook Papers, a series of articles published by 17 U.S. news outlets beginning Friday. Earlier this month, the Wall Street Journal reported that the platform is used for...
