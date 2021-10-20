CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Piqué scores, keeps Barcelona alive in Champions League

The Associated Press
 7 days ago
BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — It took one of Barcelona’s veterans to keep the Catalan club from facing an early elimination in the Champions League.

Gerard Piqué’s first-half goal equaled a Champions League scoring mark for defenders and helped Barcelona edge Dynamo Kyiv 1-0 on Wednesday to end its losing streak and get back in position to advance to the knockout stage of the European competition.

Piqué scored his 16th Champions League goal to secure the crucial win for Barcelona, which had opened with consecutive 3-0 losses to Bayern Munich and Benfica and was in danger of not getting past the group stage for the first time since 2000-01.

“After the first two group games, with no points and no goals, this victory was so important to give ourselves a chance to be in the mix until the end of the group stage,” Piqué said.

The win put the Catalan club in third place in Group E, two points in front of Dynamo and one behind Benfica, which lost 4-0 to leader Bayern later Wednesday. Bayern reached nine points from three matches.

It was Barcelona’s second win in a row after it had won only once in six matches in all competitions.

It had been winless in five straight Champions League games, its longest run without a win since 1997. It had lost its last three Champions League matches at home for its worst streak ever in the European competition.

“We can’t waste so many opportunities, we were playing for our lives,” Barcelona coach Ronald Koeman said. “We could have scored more.”

Piqué opened the scoring with a one-timer from close range after a cross by Jordi Alba across the area in the 36th minute, joining former Real Madrid left back Roberto Carlos as the top-scoring defender in the Champions League. Piqué had been tied with former Madrid central defenders Sergio Ramos and Iván Helguera with 15 goals.

“For a defender he has scored a lot of goals,” Alba said of Piqué. “I gave him a nice caramel there. I asked him to thank me for it ... As a kid, he loved to go up and play as a striker so he’s a good finisher.”

The 34-year-old Piqué also became the oldest Champions League scorer for the Catalan club, surpassing Sylvinho, who was 19 days younger when he netted against Shakhtar Donetsk in 2008.

Striker Sergio Aguero came off the bench in the 75th to replace Memphis Depay and make his second appearance with Barcelona since joining the club from Manchester City this season.

Barcelona had never lost more than two group-stage games since 1997-98.

Dynamo had opened with a home draw against Benfica before losing 5-0 at Bayern in a results that equaled its heaviest defeat in a UEFA club competition.

“It was a deserved win for Barcelona,” Dynamo coach Mircea Lucescu said. “They beat us due to their experience and aggressive pressing. We committed errors in our half of the pitch that ended up becoming moments in front of our goal.”

Barcelona’s next match is the Spanish league “clásico” against Real Madrid at the Camp Nou on Sunday.

In the Champions League, it will visit Dynamo in November.

Only about 45,000 fans attended Wednesday’s match at the Camp Nou Stadium.

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Tales Azzoni on Twitter: http://twitter.com/tazzoni

The Independent

Football rumours: Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s future could be decided within days

What the papers sayManchester United’s 5-0 drubbing against Liverpool could have immediate ramifications for manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, with the Manchester Evening News reporting he could be sacked before United’s next game at Tottenham on Saturday. According to the paper, Antonio Conte and Zinedine Zidane have both already been linked with taking over at Old Trafford, though Conte is understood to have reservations about the club’s structure.Staying with the Red Devils, Metro says midfielder Donny van de Beek has switched agents as he looks to secure a possible winter exit. The 24-year-old has failed to fire since arriving at Old...
PREMIER LEAGUE
NBC Sports

Tobin Heath, Catarina Macario of USWNT score in Women’s Champions League

Tobin Heath’s unbeaten start to life at Arsenal now has a UEFA Women’s Champions League goal to go with it as the Gunners beat up on Hoffenheim 4-0 on Thursday. Heath, the tricky 33-year-old attacker, has scored much more difficult goals in her day but this one will mean plenty.
UEFA
Tribal Football

Barcelona president Laporta: European Super League project is alive

Barcelona president Joan Laporta is adamant the European Super League project isn't dead. Barca, Real Madrid and Juventus continue to drive the controversial project. "It's not parked, the opposite, it's alive and dialogue is open with all sorts of people in football who are working on it," Laporta said. "Juve, Real Madrid and Barcelona are all there and we keep winning in the courts. We're still working on making a more attractive competition.
UEFA
Tribal Football

AC Milan coach Pioli insists Champions League hopes alive despite Porto defeat

AC Milan coach Stefano Pioli insists Champions League qualification isn't over after defeat at Porto. The 1-0 loss means Milan are still to gain a point in their group. "Clearly, incidents can decide a result, but our performance was not good today. Our opponents did better, were sharper, more precise, had more intensity," Pioli told Mediaset.
UEFA
The Independent

Chelsea edge past Southampton on penalties to reach Carabao Cup quarter-finals

Chelsea needed another shootout to earn a place in the Carabao Cup quarter-finals with Southampton beaten 4-3 on penalties after a 1-1 draw in the 90 minutes at Stamford Bridge.Reece James again provided the decisive kick like he had done in the previous round against Aston Villa after Theo Walcott and Will Smallbone had failed from 12 yards for the Saints.Kai Havertz’s first-half goal had the hosts on course for another victory but Che Adams pegged the Champions League winners back before spot-kicks were required in west London.Both managers made a plethora of changes but it was Blues boss Thomas...
PREMIER LEAGUE
chatsports.com

Villarreal's Chukwueze scores within a minute into his Champions League debut

Samuel Chukwueze sealed Villarreal's 4-1 triumph over Young Boys with his maiden goal in the Uefa Champions League on Wednesday. Chukwueze replaced Arnaut Danjuma in the 89th minute and he instantly registered his name on the scoresheet after slotting home a pass from Gerard Moreno. The 22-year-old recently returned from...
UEFA
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

