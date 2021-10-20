CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Robert Pattinson Responds To What It Is Like To Be “Superlatively Hot”

fangirlish.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhat is it like to be hot? No, I am not talking the type of hot where you’re sweating and your armpits are stinking and you’re wondering if there is a deodorant for your nether regions. I am talking about what is it like to be hot?. You know,...

fangirlish.com

Comments / 0

Related
First Showing

Second Trailer for Matt Reeves' 'The Batman' with Robert Pattinson

"Maybe we're not so different… Who are you under there?" Warner Bros has debuted the second official trailer for Matt Reeves' The Batman as part of the 2021 DC FanDome online event this weekend (along with Black Adam and The Flash teasers). This one takes place in Bruce Wayne's second year as the Batman. "It's the Gotham City experiment. What can he do that will finally change this place; he is charting what he's doing and not having any of the affect that he wants to have. That's when the murders begin to happen…" Batman uncovers corruption in Gotham that connects to his own family while facing a serial killer known as the Riddler. The Batman stars Robert Pattinson as the "Caped Crusader", along with Andy Serkis as Alfred, Zoe Kravitz as Selina Kyle, Jeffrey Wright as Gordon, plus Colin Farrell as Cobblepot, Paul Dano as Nashton, John Turturro as Falcone, and Peter Sarsgaard. This looks SO GOOD. Holyyy sh*t I'm so excited wow. This LOOKS amazing, this SOUNDS incredible. This is going to be phenomenal! Enjoy.
MOVIES
NBC Philadelphia

See Robert Pattinson Battle an Unrecognizable Colin Farrell in Explosive ‘The Batman' Trailer

Robert Pattinson is showing off his action hero moves in the new trailer for "The Batman," in which he'll debut as the "Gotham City" star. Though he's a long way from "Forks," some might say the 35-year-old actor channeled his vampiric strength while fighting crime as the dark superhero for Matt Reeves' upcoming Warner Bros. movie, out on March 4, 2022.
MOVIES
B93

Robert Pattinson Auditioned For Batman In Val Kilmer’s Batsuit

When a big studio is casting one of their flagship characters, it’s customary to do some kind of screen test. Even if the actor who’s up for the role is an A-lister, they still have to prove they can look the part, and maybe do some stunt work or fight choreography. For example, Matt Reeves wanted Robert Pattinson to play his young “recluse rockstar” version of Bruce Wayne in The Batman. Pattinson is a huge star thanks to his role in the Twilight franchise. But he still needed to do a screen test. This was Batman he was playing, after all.
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Robert Pattinson
Person
Anya Taylor Joy
wmagazine.com

Robert Pattinson Has Really Nailed The Whole Batman Growling Voice Thing

As a culture, we have decided that Batman’s voice sounds like it was run through a woodchipper. You’ll never hear Bruce Wayne and his costumed alter ego speak with the peppy, high-pitched cadence of, say, John Mulaney, because that wouldn’t inspire fear in the hearts of the Riddler or Catwoman, now would it? It seems like every new Batman iteration plunges his voice down an octave, posing a potential thespian roadblock for actors looking to tackle the role — but worry not, Gotham City, because Robert Pattinson sounds every bit like the morose Caped Crusader we’ve come to expect.
MOVIES
imdb.com

Robert Pattinson Is Playing An Angry Young Batman Who Is 'Out Of Control'

If it seems like every single new recasting for the character of Batman comes with its own amount of disproportionate outrage and backlash, well, that's because it does. It's easy to look back at Christian Bale or Ben Affleck now with the benefit of hindsight and talk about how obvious it was that they would imbue the superhero with all the physicality and screen presence necessary for the legendary hero, but that was certainly not the majority's consensus opinion at the time. We went through the same song and dance with Robert Pattinson in Matt Reeves' "The Batman," though with the added...
MOVIES
GeekTyrant

New Promo Teaser For THE BATMAN Features Robert Pattinson's Batman Voice

WB has released a new promo teaser for director Matt Reeves’ The Batman. This doesn’t show any footage from the film, it just features Robert Pattinson’s Dark Knight voice. He says in the trailer, “It’s not just a signal, it’s a warning.”. The promo also confirms that a new full...
MOVIES
The Independent

The Batman trailer: Viewers think Robert Pattinson’s Dark Knight looks like the ‘greatest adaptation to date’

Fans are in a frenzy over the first full trailer showing Robert Pattinson in his new role for Matt Reeves’The Batman.Warner Bros unveiled the footage showing Pattinson in his action-packed performance opposite Zoe Kravitz as Catwoman, Colin Farrell as The Penguin, Paul Dano as The Riddler and Andy Serkis as Alfred.In the clip, Pattinson’s Batman is seen taking down dozens of bad guys as The Riddler is arrested. One lingering shot shows a question mark drawn in the foam on his coffee.“Fear is a tool,” the Dark Knight says as his bat symbol appears in the night sky over...
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#What Is It
ComicBook

Robert Pattinson's "Reckless Rockstar" Superhero Is an "Odd Creature" in The Batman

The version of Bruce Wayne in The Batman is really shaping up to be one movie-going audiences have yet to see. Matt Reeves continues to insist the film isn't an origin story for the Caped Crusader and now, Robert Pattinson says his take on Batman is vastly different. So different, in fact, Pattinson says the character is this "sort of odd creature."
MOVIES
Collider

'The Batman' Trailer Reveals Robert Pattinson's Broodier, Moodier Bruce Wayne

Warner Bros. has finally given us a new look at The Batman — and it promises an even darker Dark Knight from Robert Pattinson, who dons the cape and cowl for the first time in the role. The trailer was revealed as part of this year's DC FanDome event today, which unveiled a lot of news, announcements, and other fun surprises from fan-favorite movies, TV shows, video games, and more in the DC universe.
TV SHOWS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
MovieWeb

The Batman Fans Are Loving Robert Pattinson's Dark Knight Voice

While we wait patiently for the unveiling of the second trailer for The Batman at this weekend's DC FanDome event, the movie's official Twitter account has not left us wanting, offering our first real taste of the voice Robert Pattinson will use when under the cowl. And fans are loving it.
MOVIES
IndieWire

Kristen Stewart Thinks She’s Probably Only Made ‘Five Really Good Films’

Kristen Stewart has a self-deprecating approach to her career spanning more than 50 films, and that took flight with the release of the “Twilight” franchise. The actress, now an Oscar contender for her turn as Princess Diana in Pablo Larraín’s upcoming festival favorite “Spencer,” spoke to the Sunday Times (via Yahoo) about her body of work, which since breaking away from “Twilight” has long been revered by critics. (And there’s of course her legion of “Twilight” fans, too.) Stewart, who has starred in films from directors like David Fincher and Woody Allen, said that choosing roles can be a “total crapshoot.”...
MOVIES
Variety

Gal Gadot Is ‘So Happy’ to Have Catwoman Zoë Kravitz as a Female ‘Comrade’ in DC Universe (EXCLUSIVE)

Welcome to this week’s “Just for Variety.” Wonder Woman approves of Robert Pattinson as the new Batman and Zoë Kravitz as Catwoman! “Rob looks amazing,” Gal Gadot told me last night at Elle’s Women in Hollywood event at the Academy Museum when I asked if she had seen the new “The Batman” trailer. “I love his voice and I love the whole tone of everything. “And I love Zoë. She looks incredible. She’s a sweetheart. She’s a talented woman,” she continued. “And I’m so happy to have another female as a comrade.” So when does Gadot think we’ll see an all-female superhero movie with...
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Anya Taylor-Joy Named Global Ambassador for Dior Fashion, Makeup

Anya Taylor-Joy and Dior have made it official. The house announced today that Taylor-Joy will serve as a global ambassador for fashion and makeup by showcasing designs by women’s creative director Maria Grazia Chiuri and creative and image director of makeup, Peter Philips. In short: Expect head-turning Dior red carpet looks in months to come, most likely even tonight in Los Angeles where the actress is expected at the Academy Museum for the premiere of her latest film, Edgar Wright’s Last Night in Soho. The appointment follows a number of Dior looks worn by Taylor-Joy over the past year as she experienced a...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Elite Daily

Kristen Stewart Shaded Basically All The Movies She's Ever Been In

Every great actor has a few clunkers in their filmography, but if you ask Kristen Stewart, she’d tell you she’s been in way more bad movies than good ones. Of course, most fans wouldn’t agree with her — the beloved actor has been dazzling fans since the early 2000s. But despite being in tons of fan-favorite flicks, Kristen Stewart said she thinks she’s only been in five “really good films” in a recent interview — and no, it doesn’t sound like she considers Twilight one of them.
MOVIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy