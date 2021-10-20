Robert Pattinson Responds To What It Is Like To Be “Superlatively Hot”

"Maybe we're not so different… Who are you under there?" Warner Bros has debuted the second official trailer for Matt Reeves' The Batman as part of the 2021 DC FanDome online event this weekend (along with Black Adam and The Flash teasers). This one takes place in Bruce Wayne's second year as the Batman. "It's the Gotham City experiment. What can he do that will finally change this place; he is charting what he's doing and not having any of the affect that he wants to have. That's when the murders begin to happen…" Batman uncovers corruption in Gotham that connects to his own family while facing a serial killer known as the Riddler. The Batman stars Robert Pattinson as the "Caped Crusader", along with Andy Serkis as Alfred, Zoe Kravitz as Selina Kyle, Jeffrey Wright as Gordon, plus Colin Farrell as Cobblepot, Paul Dano as Nashton, John Turturro as Falcone, and Peter Sarsgaard. This looks SO GOOD. Holyyy sh*t I'm so excited wow. This LOOKS amazing, this SOUNDS incredible. This is going to be phenomenal! Enjoy.

MOVIES ・ 11 DAYS AGO