Las Vegas, NV

Canelo Alvarez predicts he'll stop Caleb Plant between Rounds 7 and 9

By Michael Rosenthal
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4dl7sa_0cXPYzO000
Esther Lin / Showtime

Canelo Alvarez has a pretty good idea how his pay-per-view fight with Caleb Plant on Nov. 6 in Las Vegas is going to play out.

The Mexican star typically eases into his fights, figures out his opponents and then takes firm control, winning either by a knockout or wide decision.

He said before an open workout on Wednesday that he expects the upcoming fight for the undisputed super middleweight championship to be no different. And he doesn’t believe it will go the distance.

“I feel that the first couple of rounds will be difficult but then, as the fight progresses, in Rounds 7. 8. 9, I feel I am going to be able to get him out of there,” he said through a translator.

Tension between Alvarez (56-1-2, 38 KOs) and Plant (21-0, 12 KOs) boiled over at a recent news conference, as they exchanged open-handed blows.

Alvarez acknowledged the animosity but said he has nothing more to say to his opponent.

“I gave him the message when we had the press conference,” he said. “I don’t think I need to tell him anything else. I’m just prepared and ready to go for Nov. 6.

Alvarez holds the WBA, WBC and WBO titles. Plant is the IBF beltholder.

The fight will take place at the MGM Grand Garden Arena.

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

