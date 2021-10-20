Troopers arrest Warren man in killing of another man found on side of Bradley County road

BRADLEY COUNTY, Ark. – Troopers with the Arkansas State Police said a Warren man is facing murder charges in the killing of another man whose body was found on the side of a Bradley County road.

Authorities said 44-year-old Tony McCoy was arrested Tuesday by ASP agents and deputies from the Bradley County Sheriff’s Office.

Investigators believe McCoy shot and killed 38-year-old Terry Adams of Warren, whose body was discovered Monday morning along the side of U.S. Highway 63.

Troopers said McCoy is being held in the Dallas County Detention Center awaiting his first hearing, adding that they expect him to face capital murder charges.

Agents with the ASP Criminal Investigation Division are continuing their investigation into Adams’ death.

