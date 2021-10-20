Walmart Announces All Locations Would Be Closed on Thanksgiving Day

Walmart has revealed that all locations will be closed on November 25, including every Sam's Club store. This is the second time that the popular multinational retailer will not be open on Thanksgiving.

Celebrating the auspicious occasion of Thanksgiving involves wholesome food, family gatherings, and a light and cozy environment. Every year, people come together on this day to honor the spirit of giving, sacrifice, and sharing.

When it comes to preparations, people can easily get carried away with putting everything together in time. With places like Walmart and Target being closed on November 25, it seems only wise to fill your shopping carts as soon as possible.

WALMART CLOSED FOR THANKSGIVING

Walmart has devised its own way of appreciating its employees' hard work by closing its doors across all U.S. locations for Thanksgiving. Dacona Smith, executive vice president, and chief operating officer for Walmart U.S., said in a statement:

“Closing our stores on Thanksgiving Day is one way we’re saying ‘thank you’ to our teams for their dedication and hard work this year."

Smith further added that Walmart took this decision to provide its team members the opportunity to spend Thanksgiving Day with their loved ones, thus honoring them for their unwavering commitment and diligence.

The news of Walmart stores being closed for the festive occasion was disclosed by Associate Elizabeth Brown in front of a large crowd of around 1,000 associates during the retailer's Associate Celebration meeting in June. Smith also expressed:

"'Our people make the difference,’ and that’s never been more true than it is right now."

This is also the second time that the giant retailer will be shut down on Thanksgiving, as it was also closed in 2020. However, all Walmart locations in the U.S. will be operating as per their usual working hours on November 24.

WALMART'S LEGACY

Providing equal opportunities for employees has always been the underlying philosophy of Walmart. The first-ever Walmart store was opened in Rogers, Arkansas, in 1962, by Sam Walton, who shared his vision for the retailer in these words:

"If we work together, we'll lower the cost of living for everyone...we'll give the world an opportunity to see what it's like to save and have a better life."

Today, the giant superstore revolves around the motto "saving people money so they can live better." With the passage of time, the popular retailer has enhanced the shopping experience in-store, online, and through smart devices.

STORES OPEN ON THANKSGIVING

With Target and Walmart closing their doors on Thanksgiving, several people might be feeling like they're all out of options. Fortunately, there is a myriad of other stores that will be running their operations on the festive occasion.

If you're looking to fill your carts with some holiday shopping, you can check out ACME, Walgreens, CVS, Rite Aid, Macy's, and Cabela's. Moreover, cult-popular beauty retailers Victoria's Secret and Ulta Beauty will also be operating on November 25.

Regardless, if Target and Walmart are your top priorities, opting for early festive shopping is your only option. Nonetheless, the above-mentioned stores can come in handy if you happen to be the forgetful type.