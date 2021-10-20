CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kushner Cos. goes outside family for its new CEO

By ROI-NJ Staff
roi-nj.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKushner Cos. has a new CEO. And, for the first time, it is not keeping the post in the family. The commercial real estate firm said Tuesday that Laurent Morali has taken over as its CEO — filling a position that has been vacant since Jared...

www.roi-nj.com

