CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Football

TALKIN' PREP FOOTBALL: Lots to be sorted in upcoming Week 9

By Jake Winfrey
The Cullman Times
The Cullman Times
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4UWLFX_0cXPXlJH00
Vinemont's Colby Miller runs the ball. Jason Clark | Daily Mountain Eagle

As we head into Week 9, think of the prep football season as a jigsaw puzzle that's 87 percent completed — thereabouts.

There are myriad questions still in need of answers, though, and the outcomes of Friday night's games will no doubt go a long way toward clearing up a still-murky playoff picture for a handful of local squads.

Note: I'll do my best to explain each program's situation without wading too deep into convoluted tiebreaker scenarios.

We will cross those bridges if and/or when we arrive at them.

Before we get this stuff going, though, remember to cast your vote in "The People's Pick," a series of Twitter polls posted on my timeline (@winfreyjake) each and every Monday afternoon.

Class 2A, Region 5

% Sulligent (4-4, 3-2) at Addison (5-4, 2-3): It's pretty straightforward for the Bulldogs.

Addison needs to defeat the Blue Devils. It also needs Aliceville to defeat Winston County.

If both those things happen, the Bulldogs are playoff bound for a 12th consecutive season.

If Addison and Winston County both win ... well, let's just save that for later.

Coach David Smothers' squad has certainly been tested this season — seven of their games have been decided by nine points or less — and just slipped past Hamilton (22-21), which beat Sulligent (37-22) earlier this year.

I think the home team finds a way.

% My Pick: Addison

% People's Pick: Addison (78 percent)

% Cold Springs (0-8, 0-5) at Lamar County (6-2, 3-2): The Eagles will have their hands full on Friday night.

The Bulldogs have surrendered just 95 points all season and are right in the middle of the postseason picture.

Lamar County is also 7-0 all-time against Cold Springs.

% My Pick: Lamar County

% People's Pick: Lamar County (97 percent)

Class 3A, Region 6

% Holly Pond (3-5, 1-5) at Vinemont (3-5, 3-3): The Eagles want to make the playoffs.

The Broncos, meanwhile, want to play spoiler.

The simplest solution for Vinemont to make the playoffs is this — a win and a J.B. Pennington win against Susan Moore.

If the Eagles and Susan Moore both win ... well, let's just save that for later. Along with any other possibility.

Vinemont leads the all-time series 24-22 and snapped a four-game skid against Holly Pond with a 38-12 triumph in 2020.

I think it could be closer on Friday night, but it should still be a victory for the Eagles.

% My Pick: Vinemont

% People's Pick: Vinemont (68 percent)

Class 4A, Region 6

% Good Hope (7-2, 5-0) at Oneonta (8-1, 4-1): It's pretty straightforward for the Raiders.

If Good Hope wins, the program secures its first region championship since the 2007 season.

If Good Hope loses, it falls to the No. 2 seed and will still host a first-round postseason matchup.

These teams have met each of the past three campaigns — twice in the playoffs — with Oneonta holding a 2-1 edge.

The Raiders, however, took down the Redskins 34-7 last season.

One matchup to be mindful of this time around ... these defenses.

Good Hope allows 14.9 points per contest to Oneonta's 13.7, and I expect both to show up on Friday night.

If that's the case, which one of these offenses steps up and makes the plays?

Too close to call with any confidence.

% My Pick: Oneonta

% People's Pick: Oneonta (70 percent)

Class 5A, Region 7

% Sardis (1-7, 1-4) at Fairview (7-1, 4-1): The Aggies are playing good football down the stretch.

Fairview, which has already locked up the No. 2 spot in the region, has won five straight and is looking for six in a row.

Although the Lions won their first game of the season last week, they are no match for the Purple and Gold in this one.

% My Pick: Fairview

% People's Pick: Fairview (93 percent)

% Guntersville (7-1, 5-0) at West Point (5-3, 2-3): The Warriors can still make the playoffs, but two things must happen.

Not only does West Point have to defeat fifth-ranked Guntersville on Friday night, but Crossville also must defeat Douglas.

The Wildcats, though, have been far and away the best squad in this region each of the past two seasons, so it's going to an exceptionally tough task for the Maroon and White.

% My Pick: Guntersville

% People's Pick: Guntersville (92 percent)

Class 6A, Region 8

% Cullman (7-2, 5-1) at Muscle Shoals (7-1, 5-1): Lane Kiffin better send some popcorn to J.F. Moore Stadium.

In what could be the clash of the week locally, the Bearcats and Trojans will duke it out for the No. 2 spot in the region.

Cullman snapped a seven-game losing streak to Muscle Shoals last season after securing a thrilling 30-29 victory.

The Bearcats are scoring 26.1 points per game while yielding just 12 points per game.

The Trojans, meanwhile, are scoring 39.3 points per game while yielding just 18.8 points per game.

I think it comes down to the road team's defense versus the home team's offense.

Flip a quarter.

% My Pick: Muscle Shoals

% People's Pick: Muscle Shoals (68 percent)

Non-Region Game

% Hanceville (2-6) at Section (4-4): The Bulldogs are set to face the Lions for just the second time in school history.

Hanceville won last year's contest (36-8) but has registered just six points during its current three-game losing streak.

Section, meanwhile, has — statistically speaking — been the better team on both sides of the football.

Not only that, but three of the Lions' four losses this season have been decided by eight points or less.

% My Pick: Section

% People's Pick: Section (75 percent)

% My Record: 55-11

% People's Record: 48-18

Comments / 0

Related
Spartanburg Herald-Journal

Clemson RB quits; Tigers lose second player to transfer portal in two days

For the second straight day, Clemson has lost a player to the transfer portal. Junior running back Michel Dukes, reports confirmed Tuesday evening, has left the team with the intention of finding another place to play. Junior safety Joseph Charleston put his name in the portal on Monday. Joseph Charleston:Clemson...
CLEMSON, SC
The Spun

Kirk Herbstreit Admits It’s Getting Ugly For 1 Major Program

Things aren’t looking very good for Ed Orgeron and the LSU Tigers this season. LSU, which won the national championship in 2019, had a disappointing 2020 season. The Tigers failed to follow up their national title season with another contending season in ’20. Unfortunately for the Baton Rouge program, the same is true in 2021.
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

College Football World Stunned By Lane Kiffin’s Decisions

Ole Miss head football coach Lane Kiffin had a message for everyone watching on CBS before kickoff at Alabama on Saturday. “Get your popcorn ready,” he said. Almost two quarters later, it’s been all Alabama in Tuscaloosa. The Crimson Tide lead the Rebels, 21-0, late in the second quarter. Kiffin...
COLLEGE SPORTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lane Kiffin
The Spun

Watch: Ugly Fight Breaks Out At College Football Stadium

Ole Miss notched another big win this weekend, taking down LSU, 31-17, at Vaught Hemingway Stadium in Oxford, Mississippi. This was a big win for Lane Kiffin’s program, which took down the Tigers a week after they announced that Ed Orgeron would not return in 2022. Many teams often have a “dead cat bounce” game following a coaching change – or coaching change news – but the Rebels were able to avoid the upset on Saturday afternoon.
OXFORD, MS
theadvocate.com

Acadiana area week 7 prep football scores, stats and schedules

RUSHING - LCA: Jujuan Johnson 19-85, TD; Luke Aragona 10-41; Dedrick Celestine 4-6; Daejon Sinegal 1-5; Brean LeBlanc 2-2. ND: Lucas Simon 12-45, TD; Thomas Meche 5-35; Nicholas Swacker 2-5; Jake Brouillette 4- (-2). PASSING - LCA: Johnson 14-19-1, 226 yds, TD. ND: Swacker 6-19-1, 94 yds. RECEIVING - LCA:...
LAFAYETTE, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Broncos#Redskins#Raiders#American Football#Twitter#Sulligent#Eagles#Vinemont
The News-Gazette

Week 8 prep football storylines: Warriors back to action after COVID-19 pause

TUSCOLA — It’s unusual to consider the Tuscola football team not being part of the playoffs. The idea is largely foreign to people of a certain age, as the Warriors have missed the playoffs just once since 1994 — not counting last school year’s playoff-less schedule because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Andy Romine’s current Tuscola squad is facing that possibility. But the Warriors (2-5) aren’t operating in fear of it.
TUSCOLA, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Denver Broncos
Sports
Blue Devils
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
The Post and Courier

Fort Dorchester, Pinewood Prep football teams face key games this week

Fort Dorchester and Pinewood Prep are preparing for important region football games this week. Fort Dorchester (7-0, 2-0 in Region 8-AAAAA) hosts West Ashley (4-3, 3-0) for a game that will have a huge impact on the region standings. After losing their first three games to Goose Creek, Beaufort and Cane Bay, the Wildcats got on track so they will ride a four-game winning streak into the showdown with Fort Dorchester.
CHARLESTON COUNTY, SC
WJHL

WJHL’s Prep Football Preview – Week 9

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – High school football is back in the Tri-Cities, which means the News Channel 11 Sports team is back to preview the top games. The Prep Football Preview, presented by FriendshipCars.com, breaks down the top high school football games of the week. Join Kenny Hawkins and Jesse Krull every Thursday night at 8 p.m., […]
JOHNSON CITY, TN
The Cullman Times

The Cullman Times

Cullman, AL
2K+
Followers
90
Post
326K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for The Cullman Times

Comments / 0

Community Policy