TALKIN' PREP FOOTBALL: Lots to be sorted in upcoming Week 9

Vinemont's Colby Miller runs the ball. Jason Clark | Daily Mountain Eagle

As we head into Week 9, think of the prep football season as a jigsaw puzzle that's 87 percent completed — thereabouts.

There are myriad questions still in need of answers, though, and the outcomes of Friday night's games will no doubt go a long way toward clearing up a still-murky playoff picture for a handful of local squads.

Note: I'll do my best to explain each program's situation without wading too deep into convoluted tiebreaker scenarios.

We will cross those bridges if and/or when we arrive at them.

Before we get this stuff going, though, remember to cast your vote in "The People's Pick," a series of Twitter polls posted on my timeline (@winfreyjake) each and every Monday afternoon.

Class 2A, Region 5

% Sulligent (4-4, 3-2) at Addison (5-4, 2-3): It's pretty straightforward for the Bulldogs.

Addison needs to defeat the Blue Devils. It also needs Aliceville to defeat Winston County.

If both those things happen, the Bulldogs are playoff bound for a 12th consecutive season.

If Addison and Winston County both win ... well, let's just save that for later.

Coach David Smothers' squad has certainly been tested this season — seven of their games have been decided by nine points or less — and just slipped past Hamilton (22-21), which beat Sulligent (37-22) earlier this year.

I think the home team finds a way.

% My Pick: Addison

% People's Pick: Addison (78 percent)

% Cold Springs (0-8, 0-5) at Lamar County (6-2, 3-2): The Eagles will have their hands full on Friday night.

The Bulldogs have surrendered just 95 points all season and are right in the middle of the postseason picture.

Lamar County is also 7-0 all-time against Cold Springs.

% My Pick: Lamar County

% People's Pick: Lamar County (97 percent)

Class 3A, Region 6

% Holly Pond (3-5, 1-5) at Vinemont (3-5, 3-3): The Eagles want to make the playoffs.

The Broncos, meanwhile, want to play spoiler.

The simplest solution for Vinemont to make the playoffs is this — a win and a J.B. Pennington win against Susan Moore.

If the Eagles and Susan Moore both win ... well, let's just save that for later. Along with any other possibility.

Vinemont leads the all-time series 24-22 and snapped a four-game skid against Holly Pond with a 38-12 triumph in 2020.

I think it could be closer on Friday night, but it should still be a victory for the Eagles.

% My Pick: Vinemont

% People's Pick: Vinemont (68 percent)

Class 4A, Region 6

% Good Hope (7-2, 5-0) at Oneonta (8-1, 4-1): It's pretty straightforward for the Raiders.

If Good Hope wins, the program secures its first region championship since the 2007 season.

If Good Hope loses, it falls to the No. 2 seed and will still host a first-round postseason matchup.

These teams have met each of the past three campaigns — twice in the playoffs — with Oneonta holding a 2-1 edge.

The Raiders, however, took down the Redskins 34-7 last season.

One matchup to be mindful of this time around ... these defenses.

Good Hope allows 14.9 points per contest to Oneonta's 13.7, and I expect both to show up on Friday night.

If that's the case, which one of these offenses steps up and makes the plays?

Too close to call with any confidence.

% My Pick: Oneonta

% People's Pick: Oneonta (70 percent)

Class 5A, Region 7

% Sardis (1-7, 1-4) at Fairview (7-1, 4-1): The Aggies are playing good football down the stretch.

Fairview, which has already locked up the No. 2 spot in the region, has won five straight and is looking for six in a row.

Although the Lions won their first game of the season last week, they are no match for the Purple and Gold in this one.

% My Pick: Fairview

% People's Pick: Fairview (93 percent)

% Guntersville (7-1, 5-0) at West Point (5-3, 2-3): The Warriors can still make the playoffs, but two things must happen.

Not only does West Point have to defeat fifth-ranked Guntersville on Friday night, but Crossville also must defeat Douglas.

The Wildcats, though, have been far and away the best squad in this region each of the past two seasons, so it's going to an exceptionally tough task for the Maroon and White.

% My Pick: Guntersville

% People's Pick: Guntersville (92 percent)

Class 6A, Region 8

% Cullman (7-2, 5-1) at Muscle Shoals (7-1, 5-1): Lane Kiffin better send some popcorn to J.F. Moore Stadium.

In what could be the clash of the week locally, the Bearcats and Trojans will duke it out for the No. 2 spot in the region.

Cullman snapped a seven-game losing streak to Muscle Shoals last season after securing a thrilling 30-29 victory.

The Bearcats are scoring 26.1 points per game while yielding just 12 points per game.

The Trojans, meanwhile, are scoring 39.3 points per game while yielding just 18.8 points per game.

I think it comes down to the road team's defense versus the home team's offense.

Flip a quarter.

% My Pick: Muscle Shoals

% People's Pick: Muscle Shoals (68 percent)

Non-Region Game

% Hanceville (2-6) at Section (4-4): The Bulldogs are set to face the Lions for just the second time in school history.

Hanceville won last year's contest (36-8) but has registered just six points during its current three-game losing streak.

Section, meanwhile, has — statistically speaking — been the better team on both sides of the football.

Not only that, but three of the Lions' four losses this season have been decided by eight points or less.

% My Pick: Section

% People's Pick: Section (75 percent)

% My Record: 55-11

% People's Record: 48-18