CLEVELAND — The Cleveland Browns are back at FirstEnergy Stadium tonight to take on the Denver Broncos in front of a primetime audience. It’s only Week 7, but with the Cleveland Browns sitting at a disappointing 3-3, two games behind the Baltimore Ravens for first place in the AFC North, Thursday night’s game certainly appears to take on more importance than would originally meet the eye. Maybe the season isn’t quite on the line for the Browns, but it is about as close as it can be to that for a game this early in the season.

NFL ・ 5 DAYS AGO