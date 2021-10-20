CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

How to Watch the 2021 Gotham Awards Nominations

By William Earl
SFGate
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Gotham Film and Media Institute will announce nominations for the 2021 Gotham Awards on Thursday at 7 a.m. PT. The award show will take place on Nov. 29 at Cipriani Wall Street. The nominations will be hosted on Variety.com and throughout Variety’s social media platforms. More from Variety....

www.sfgate.com

SFGate

Marvel Studios Exec Victoria Alonso to Be Honored by Outfest

Marvel Studios’ Victoria Alonso will honored next month with the Visionary Award at the 2021 Outfest Legacy Awards. Alonso, Marvel Studios’ president of physical and post production, visual effects and animation production, will be recognized for her contributions to LGBTQ representation and media visibility. She serves as an executive producer on Marvel Studios’ films and series, including “Avengers: Endgame,” “Black Panther,” “Guardians of the Galaxy,” “Black Widow,” “Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings,” “WandaVision” and “Loki.” Marvel’s latest film, “Eternals,” features Phastos (played by Brian Tyree Henry), a gay superhero whose family includes his husband (played by out actor Haaz Sleiman) and their young son.
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Timothee Chalamet Wins Box Office Doubleheader With ‘Dune’ and ‘French Dispatch’

Timothée Chalamet enjoyed a successful doubleheader at the domestic box office over the weekend as two of his high-profile films opened to strong numbers: Dune and The French Dispatch. Dune in particular is another defining moment for the young actor. The sci-fi epic, from Warner Bros. and Legendary, marks the first time Chalamet has played the lead role in a major Hollywood studio tentpole. “I think we’ve only begun to scratch at the surface of his unique talents,” Legendary’s vice chairman worldwide production Mary Parent told The Hollywood Reporter on Sunday. “He’s a legitimate movie star, and has that intangible thing that...
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Soul Singer Celeste Joins Lineup for LACMA Art+Film Gala

LACMA’s 10th annual Art+Film Gala now has its headliner. Soul singer and songwriter Celeste has joined the lineup for the Nov. 6 event, in which she will be joined by DJ D-Nice who will spin a set during the cocktail hour. As previously announced, the program will honor legendary filmmaker Steven Spielberg and prominent artists Amy Sherald and Kehinde Wiley, best known for their portraits of Barack and Michelle Obama. Back again as co-chairs are Leonardo DiCaprio and Eva Chow, presenting sponsor Gucci and Audi. Chow is already looking forward to seeing Celeste on stage, forecasting that it will be a highlight of the night. “Celeste has captured the world’s attention with her gorgeous, soulful voice and deeply moving songs,” said the art collector and philanthropist. Celeste, who released her debut album Not Your Muse earlier this year, snagged a BRIT Rising Star Award and saw her breakout single “Strange” climb the charts and hit No. 1 on Billboard’s Top TV Songs after its inclusion on the Netflix hit Outer Banks. Her other tracks include “Hear My Voice” (featured in Netflix’s The Trial of the Chicago 7) and “A Little Love.”
MOVIES
NYLON

Here's Everything Coming To Netflix In November 2021

As temperatures drop and outdoor activities begin to wane in their appeal, many of us will find ourselves spending more and more time inside, glued to our television, desperate for something interesting to watch. Thankfully, Netflix has prepared for this very moment — in November, the streaming service plans to keep us occupied with an extensive array of new titles to choose from.
MOVIES
Popculture

Jake Gyllenhaal Thriller Movie Hits No. 1 on Netflix

Jake Gyllenhaal is back in Netflix's top movie chart thanks to The Guilty, his newest film. The Guilty reunites him with Southpaw director Antoine Fuqua and was written by True Detective creator Nic Pizzolatto. The crime thriller features an all-star cast supporting Gyllenhaal, including Riley Keough, Ethan Hawke, Paul Dano, and Peter Sarsgaard.
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Anya Taylor-Joy Named Global Ambassador for Dior Fashion, Makeup

Anya Taylor-Joy and Dior have made it official. The house announced today that Taylor-Joy will serve as a global ambassador for fashion and makeup by showcasing designs by women’s creative director Maria Grazia Chiuri and creative and image director of makeup, Peter Philips. In short: Expect head-turning Dior red carpet looks in months to come, most likely even tonight in Los Angeles where the actress is expected at the Academy Museum for the premiere of her latest film, Edgar Wright’s Last Night in Soho. The appointment follows a number of Dior looks worn by Taylor-Joy over the past year as she experienced a...
LOS ANGELES, CA

