CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Apparel

Ironic, Misplaced and Absurd Shirts

By Editorials
Cheezburger
Cheezburger
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article

When it comes to being an 87-year-old grandma walking down the street wearing an absurd shirt that says "haters...

cheezburger.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Portland Mercury

Another T-Shirt Projection

The views expressed in these submissions are from anonymous, unverified sources and do not necessarily represent those of the Portland Mercury. Sometimes we tell each other what we want to hear. Sometimes we grow frustrated at others not doing the work we should be doing ourselves. We all do our...
PORTLAND, OR
TrendHunter.com

Automatic Curling Iron Wands

Individuals looking for simple and easy ways to curl their hair may be drawn to the Laluztop Auto Hair Curler. This automatic hair curling device features four temperatures and a 1" rotating barrel curling wand. The product is simple to use, simply insert a strand of hair and the u-shaped slot will rotate and curl hair to perfection.
HAIR CARE
Bored Panda

50 Times Siblings Pulled Such Great Pranks, They Just Had To Share Them Online

The best thing about being part of a family is the fact that someone truly understands you and knows who you are, in your heart of hearts. It’s our greatest strength… and our biggest weakness. You see, when you move aside all the wholesomeness and heart-warming stuff, you realize that the people closest to you have an unprecedented wealth of information on how to push your buttons and make you laugh. Maybe even at the same time! That’s where practical jokes come in.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
KRON4

Best T-shirt for women

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. T-shirts are simple and can be worn with most anything. They’re great for casually lounging around the house or for wearing underneath a jacket for a more formal look. For rounding out your wardrobe, you can always use a few great T-shirts.
APPAREL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fashion Police
golfmonthly.com

adidas Go-To Polo Shirt

Good for the environment, comfortable and can be worn both on and off the golf course. The adidas Go-To polo shirt is yet another garment from the three-stripes brand that is good for the environment. Adidas, you have to say, is a real pioneer when it comes to going green...
APPAREL
Apartment Therapy

This Innovative Iron Is a Dream for Anyone Who Hates Ironing

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. While scrolling through Instagram one day, I came across a product that I dreamed about some 15 years ago. Picture it: I’m sitting in front of my TV, Razor flip-phone in hand as my best friend and I live text each other our reactions to the latest episode of MTV’s The Hills (it was 2006, give me a break). Then, it happens. While getting ready for a night out, Lauren Conrad notices a wrinkle in her dress and opts to get it out… with her hair straightener. “Well, it’s a flat iron,” she quips as she smooths out her dress and completely blows my mind. I immediately text my friend, “Oh. My. God. Why can’t we iron with a flat iron?” One burnt skirt later and I tossed that dream to the side. Fast forward to today and there’s finally an item on the market that has not only run with this idea, but perfected it: Say hello to the Nori Press.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Indy100

Kylie Jenner again accused of ‘blackfishing’ after appearing to have darker skin in Instagram video

Kylie Jenner has again come under fire for accusations of “blackfishing” after sharing a selfie video on her Instagram stories with a noticeably darker skin tone. The cosmetics mogul and Keeping Up With the Kardashians star received backlash after posting the video on Sunday. In the clip, she can be seen listening to Smoke by Don Toliver featuring HVN and SoFaygo in a car. She gazes into the camera before revealing her look for the day and placing her hand on her pregnant stomach. Viewers immediately noticed that the 24-year-old’s skin complexion was darker than usual..@KylieJenner looks gorgeous in...
CELEBRITIES
BBC

Elephant Man dissection: 'Joseph Merrick would be heartbroken'

Actor and broadcaster Adam Pearson is among thousands of people to oppose a show where a replica of Joseph Merrick's body will be dissected. Known as the Elephant Man, Mr Merrick grew up in Leicester and toured the East Midlands as a travelling exhibit before moving to London. Disability campaigners...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Apparel
Tracey Folly

The bride introduced her father to the wedding guests, not knowing it would send her mother to the hospital

The mother-of-the-bride was a jealous woman and prone to fits. My grandparents were married for forty years. They would have been married longer, but my grandfather died from cancer before he turned seventy. My grandparents loved each other to distraction, but there was one very big difference between them. My grandmother was a very jealous woman while my grandfather was a lot more secure in their love.
Daily Mail

Torn apart by hate... brought back together by love 40 years later: Web search reunites teenage sweethearts who split after their parents disapproved of mixed-race romance

A couple who were forced apart as teenagers because of racism are getting married nearly 40 years later – after reuniting through Facebook. Penny Umbers, 60, told yesterday how she was giving up life in the UK as an executive assistant to live with Mark Bethel, 61, in the Bahamas.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
Bored Panda

30 Funny Conversations That People Overheard At University And Decided They’re Too Good Not To Share

We respect people’s privacy, so we tend to minimize the amount of eavesdropping and gossiping we do. However, sometimes we can’t help it—the things that we accidentally overhear are soooo good that we just can’t wait to share them with all of our friends and, well, everyone online. If you keep your ears open, you might hear the most hilarious and bizarre things echoing down the halls of your college or university. Higher education provides enough gossip-worthy tea and beans for spilling to keep us all entertained for days on end.
EDUCATION
Daily Mail

Russian woman, 24, who welcomed TWENTY ONE surrogate babies in just over a year with millionaire husband, 57, insists she's still a 'hands-on mum' despite spending £67,700 on 16 nannies

A Russia woman has welcomed 21 surrogate babies in just over a year with her millionaire husband - and insists she's still a 'hands-on mother' despite spending £67,700 every 12 months on 16 nannies. Kristina Ozturk, 24, who is originally from Moscow, wants a staggering 105 biological children with her...
WORLD
TODAY.com

Toddler accidentally goes live on Instagram, broadcasts mom in the shower

One mom had an eye-soapening experience when her toddler accidentally broadcast her live on Instagram while she was showering. Brianna Loos first shared the cautionary tale last month in a now-viral TikTok video. Loos, 31, of Rochester, New York, told TODAY Parents that she let her 3-year-old daughter, Emery, use...
ROCHESTER, NY
Fortune

Facebook whistleblower Frances Haugen tells lawmakers the only way to fix the company is to partially destroy its business model

Subscribe to Fortune Daily to get essential business stories straight to your inbox each morning. Facebook should "slow down" how people use its platform in order to counteract disinformation, but it doesn't want to do so because it would mean a tiny reduction in profit, whistleblower Frances Haugen told a parliamentary committee in the United Kingdom on Monday.
INTERNET
The Independent

Apple almost pulled Facebook and Instagram off iPhones after it found human trafficking was organised on apps

Apple threatened to pull Facebook and Instagram from its app stores after the social media giant’s apps were found to be used to sell maids in the Philippines.Internal documents, reportedly seen by the Associated Press, show that Facebook was “under-enforcing on confirmed abusive activity”.Facebook’s investigation into its platform found that “domestic workers frequently complained to their recruitment agencies of being locked in their homes, starved, forced to extend their contracts indefinitely, unpaid, and repeatedly sold to other employers without their consent” but that, “in response, agencies commonly told them to be more agreeable.”It also found that recruitment agencies dismissed “more...
CELL PHONES
Cheezburger

Cheezburger

Brooklyn, NY
27K+
Followers
19K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

The Cheezburger Network, known for some of the top procrastination sites on the web, including I Can Has Cheezburger?, FAIL Blog, and Memebase, is one of the earliest drivers behind the massive explosion of Memes and related Internet Culture.

 https://www.cheezburger.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy