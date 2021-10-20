CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Today in Gear: All the Product News Worth Your Time

By Gregory Babcock
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWith all the tech announcements of the last couple of days, it's easy to get swept away with all the new product information — much less any teases or rumors. Speaking of tech rumors, Facebook reportedly has plans to...

dexerto.com

Viral Amazon delivery van TikTok has the internet split

TikTok users have become enamored by a post showing a delivery driver and woman stepping out the back of an Amazon van, but some aren’t too sure if it’s actually real. As TikTok has evolved and more users have jumped on board, the content in posts has become incredibly varied too. Take a quick scroll through your For You Page and you’ll see completely different videos as you go on.
Gear Patrol

Today in Gear: Up-to-Date on Today’s News and Releases

As someone who is — at best — a casual fitness enthusiast, I am not someone who needs a whole lot of technology in order to get in a workout. Traditionally speaking, all I ever really needed was a great pair of running shoes (more on that in a second) and a solid podcast to inspire me to work out. That was, until I discovered the deep well of tech that goes into outdoor biking. While I'm far from "fully invested" and still have plenty to learn, I'm consistently amazed by how light, efficient and — frankly — fun these bikes can be. If you're looking for a new hobby-athletic pursuit-hybrid, it's definitely a space to keep an eye on. For news spanning fitness, style, watches and whiskey, this is Today in Gear.
TODAY.com

These 5 time-saving makeup products are all you need to get ready in minutes

Shop TODAY is editorially independent. Our editors selected these deals and items because we think you will enjoy them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. Learn more about Shop TODAY. Many of...
xda-developers

Amazon’s Echo Show 8 is at an all-time low of $100 today ($30 off)

Smart displays are still a new product category, combining the design and interfaces of tablets with the ease-of-use and always-on nature of smart speakers. Amazon updated its Echo Show 8 smart display earlier this year with a few hardware improvements, and now it is on sale for $99.99. That’s a discount of $30 from the usual price, and it matches the previous low prices we’ve seen on Amazon’s online store.
TODAY.com

7 products to save time on your beauty routine, according to Real Simple

Shop TODAY is editorially independent. Our editors selected these deals and items because we think you will enjoy them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. Learn more about Shop TODAY. Fall is...
HEXUS.net

QOTW: Your favourite component of all time?

PC hardware can often elicit a love-hate relationship. Some components will prove to be more hassle than they're worth, others will go above and beyond, and in the modern world of frequent software updates, it's not uncommon for hardware to go from good to bad and back again. What makes...
Gear Patrol

Must-Have Gear for Your Next Trip

With the holidays approaching and places opening up, there might be more traveling in your future. And let's face it, while we missed it dearly, travel also comes with some unenjoyable experiences like delays and seatmates who take their shoes and socks off. One way to defeat said stress? Come in prepared for the journey. To help, Nordstrom’s rounded up a handful of products that can add comfort to your travel, no matter the hurdles you face. Check out the travel must-haves below for a stress-free day on the road.
Ars Technica

An all-time low on Sony noise-canceling headphones, plus more of today’s best deals

The Dealmaster has finished streaming Dune, so it's time for another round of the best tech deals from around the web. Today's rundown is headlined by the lowest price we've tracked for Sony's WH-1000XM4 headphones, which have fallen to $248 at various retailers this week. That matches the deal we highlighted during Amazon's Prime Day event and marks a roughly $80 drop from the noise-canceling pair's usual online going rate over the past few months.
Gear Patrol

The Best Smartwatches of 2021— Which Is Right for You?

A smartwatch isn’t going to replace your smartphone. In fact, it’s more of a smartphone accessory these days. They have tiny screens and many of the apps you use every day — Instagram, Twitter, Facebook — don’t have smartwatch apps. Most smartwatches don’t have LTE (or you have to pay a lot extra for it), meaning they can’t receive calls or texts when your smartphone isn't nearby.
BGR.com

Best smart home devices for Alexa: Amazon’s Kasa smart home sale has crazy deals

There are so many fantastic smart home deals on Amazon right now. One of our favorites is a rare sale on the Proscenic T21 smart air fryer. That’s right… it’s a smart air fryer! It connects to your smartphone to let you find recipes and even control the air fryer. It’s one of the best smart home devices for Alexa that you can find out there. Get one now and you’ll find a big $40 coupon you can clip to save some money. But that’s just the tip of the iceberg when it comes to awesome Alexa gadgets with deep...
Gear Patrol

The Zeitwerk Honeygold Lumen Is the Ultimate A. Lange & Söhne Watch

Watchmaker A. Lange & Söhne is passionately acclaimed for its impressive engineering, refined finishing and German sensibility — if you've held any "Lange" watch in your hand you know it's something special. The brand also has a few signatures that it's particularly known for, three of which have come together in a single watch, the Zeitwerk Honeygold "Lumen," which celebrates the modern company's (re-)birthday.
Gear Patrol

Apple's Red Dot Design Award-Winning MagSafe Duo Charger Is 25% off

Looking for even more great savings? Head over to Today’s Best Deals page to see all our top deals from today. Especially if you're already an Apple loyalist, you've probably become aware that wireless charging is the new standard for portable tech. If you've yet to pick up a Qi-enabled device for your own array of gear, you can pick up Apple's Red Dot Design Award-winning MagSafe Duo Charger for 25% off right now.
thevidorian.com

Calling All Backyarders: Fall Is Your Time

Backyarding, the trend to move many indoor activities outdoors, is now a permanent way of life. During the pandemic, learning to work, entertain, vacation, work out and more right in one’s own backyard, became a necessity— and people are learning it’s often a better way to live. According to the Turf-Mutt Foundation, identifying your backyarding personality type is an important first step in…
SPY

Where To Buy a Nintendo Switch OLED (If You Can Even Find One)

Nintendo’s latest take on the Switch is out now, and it’s called the Nintendo Switch OLED. Well, we say it’s out, and technically it is. Nintendo officially released the new console on October 8, but you’d be forgiven for believing it had yet to come out. That’s because much like the PS5 and the Xbox Series X, it’s an incredibly hard thing to actually buy in real life. Now, part of that’s due to the sheer popularity of the Switch itself, so it’s natural that a better version of it would also sell well, but part of it is undoubtedly down...
The Independent

Apple almost pulled Facebook and Instagram off iPhones after it found human trafficking was organised on apps

Apple threatened to pull Facebook and Instagram from its app stores after the social media giant’s apps were found to be used to sell maids in the Philippines.Internal documents, reportedly seen by the Associated Press, show that Facebook was “under-enforcing on confirmed abusive activity”.Facebook’s investigation into its platform found that “domestic workers frequently complained to their recruitment agencies of being locked in their homes, starved, forced to extend their contracts indefinitely, unpaid, and repeatedly sold to other employers without their consent” but that, “in response, agencies commonly told them to be more agreeable.”It also found that recruitment agencies dismissed “more...
Gear Patrol

Looking to Buy a Mattress Online? Saatva's Fall Sale Is Still Going

Looking for even more great savings? Head over to Today’s Best Deals page to see all our top deals from today. Buying a new mattress, especially online, can be a tricky endeavor. Trying to gauge the comfort and quality of the mattress sight unseen can be next to impossible, but when it comes to buying something you spend a third of your life on, you want it to be a sure thing. Well, if you are ready to bite the bullet and shop online for a mattress, we know a brand that is pretty much a sure thing: Saatva. Right now, Saatva is running its Feels Like Fall sale, offering $200 off a mattress purchase over $925 through October 25.
Gear Patrol

7 New Gadgets to Keep on Your Radar

Apple's new MacBook Pros dominated the news cycle this week, but that was far from the only new product announcement. Google fully revealed its new Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro smartphones. Samsung got in on the action, too, but letting people customize its foldable smartphone. And there were new gadgets by Wyze and PhoneSoap, as well.
