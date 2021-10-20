Today in Gear: All the Product News Worth Your Time

As someone who is — at best — a casual fitness enthusiast, I am not someone who needs a whole lot of technology in order to get in a workout. Traditionally speaking, all I ever really needed was a great pair of running shoes (more on that in a second) and a solid podcast to inspire me to work out. That was, until I discovered the deep well of tech that goes into outdoor biking. While I'm far from "fully invested" and still have plenty to learn, I'm consistently amazed by how light, efficient and — frankly — fun these bikes can be. If you're looking for a new hobby-athletic pursuit-hybrid, it's definitely a space to keep an eye on. For news spanning fitness, style, watches and whiskey, this is Today in Gear.

PODCAST ・ 14 DAYS AGO