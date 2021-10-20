CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Europa League: Daka scores 4 as Leicester beats Spartak 4-3

By The Associated Press
Seattle Times
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMOSCOW (AP) — Patson Daka scored four goals to inspire Leicester’s comeback in a 4-3 win over Spartak Moscow in the Europa League on Wednesday. With Leicester 2-0 down in...

www.seattletimes.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Rio Ferdinand pinpoints Man United’s biggest problem after ‘embarrassing’ defeat to Liverpool

Rio Ferdinand insists Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s Manchester United lack an identity after their “embarrassing” 5-0 defeat to Liverpool.The Red Devils were humbled at Old Trafford on Sunday with the Norwegian now clinging onto his job after almost three years in charge.And speaking on his Five podcast, Ferdinand has opened up on what Solskjaer’s United are missing. “I’ve been there, we got beat 6-1 at home by Man City. But we had an identity to fall back on in a couple of weeks,” Ferdinand said. “This is the problem for this team, they’re struggling to find an identity and who they...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Tribal Football

Leicester boss Rodgers insists Europa League hopes still alive

Leicester City boss Brendan Rodgers insists they haven't written off their Europa League campaign. The Foxes have one point from their opening two games and Rodgers says the trip to Spartak Moscow is "very important". "We want to go as far as we possibly can and that is why this...
PREMIER LEAGUE
goal.com

Daka breaks Premier League duck as Leicester City beat Manchester United

The Zambia international contributed a goal as the Foxes ended their four-game winless run in the league. Patson Daka came off the bench to score his first Premier League goal, in Leicester City's 4-2 win over Manchester United on Saturday. The 23-year-old replaced Nigeria's Kelechi Iheanacho in the 77th minute...
PREMIER LEAGUE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Patson Daka
chatsports.com

Leicester 'sell just 25 TICKETS of their 675 allocation for their Europa League clash with Spartak Moscow', with travel to Russia's capital proving to be a nightmare for Foxes fans

Leicester City have only managed to sell 25 away tickets for Wednesday afternoon's Europa League group game with Spartak Moscow, according to the Russian Premier League club. Brendan Rodgers and his team set off for the Russian capital on Tuesday morning after they were scheduled to play the group game at the unusual time of 3:30pm (UK time) on a Wednesday – a weekday typically scheduled for Champions League matches.
UEFA
The Independent

Liverpool humiliation joins Manchester United’s heaviest Premier League defeats

Manchester United have crashed to an embarrassing 5-0 defeat to Liverpool to pile the pressure on manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.Mohamed Salah scored a hat-trick at a shellshocked Old Trafford, with some home fans having already left before a miserable afternoon was made worse by the dismissal of half-time substitute Paul Pogba for a foul on Naby Keita.Here, the PA news agency charts eight other heavy losses United have suffered in the Premier League.Newcastle 5 Manchester United 0, October 20, 1996Philippe Albert’s stunning lob over Peter Schmeichel capped a thumping win as Kevin Keegan’s men gained some revenge having lost the...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Tribal Football

Daka happy to fight for place at Leicester

Patson Daka is happy competing with Jamie Vardy and Kelechi Iheanacho at Leicester City. The Zambia forward scored in the 4-2 win over Manchester United on Saturday. "It was amazing, it was like a dream come true for me," Daka said after his goal on the weekend. "I've been looking forward to this moment. The patience and the belief and the hard work has paid off. I'm looking forward to many more goals.
PREMIER LEAGUE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Europa League#Spartak Moscow#Home Games#Ap#Russian#English#Group C
FanSided

Why Evans should be rested for Leicester vs Spartak

Leicester City play Spartak Moscow on Wednesday. And Foxes defender Jonny Evans Should not start the Europa League match for these reasons. The matches are now coming fast and all are of utmost importance if Leicester want to achieve something this season. The Premier League resumed last weekend after a fourteen day break following international matches; Manchester United were welcomed to King Power Stadium and the hosts ended the drought for a long awaited win. The Foxes halted a 29 away match unbeaten run of the opponents, who are captained by former Fox, Harry Maguire, who had a game to forget.
PREMIER LEAGUE
vavel.com

Goals and Highlights: West Ham 3-0 Genk in Europa League 2021

This is how the Olympic Stadium in London welcomes the teams and the fans this afternoon; West Ham and Genk will play the fourth matchday of the Europa League. David Moyes has only faced a Belgian team on one occasion in his coaching career; that was in the first round of the UEFA Cup, when Everton were knocked out by Standard Liege.
PREMIER LEAGUE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Premier League
Place
Europe
Country
Russia
NewsBreak
Sports
Tribal Football

Leicester striker Daka: Vardy an inspiration

Leicester City striker Patson Daka has described Jamie Vardy as one of his "inspirations". The summer signing produced a landmark performance for Leicester by scoring four goals in a 4-3 win over Spartak Moscow on Wednesday. "Jamie Vardy is one of my inspirations," said Daka. "I'm sure you can see...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Jurgen Klopp savours ‘big’ result after Liverpool’s 5-0 win at Manchester United

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp knows his team’s 5-0 battering of Manchester United was one for the history books but has not yet had chance to assess the enormity of the result.A hat-trick for Mohamed Salah, making it 15 goals in 12 appearances this season and the 10th successive match in which he had found the net, and goals for Diogo Jota and Naby Keita secured the biggest win over their arch rivals at Old Trafford.Salah’s treble was the first scored by a Reds player on the ground since Fred Howe in a 5-2 win in November 1936, the club’s...
PREMIER LEAGUE
FanSided

Have Leicester City found a star in Patson Daka?

Patson Daka scored four goals in the UEFA Europa League as Leicester City came back from two goals down against Spartak Moscow to get their first win in the competition. The Zambian signed for the Foxes in the summer transfer window, joining from Red Bull Salzburg where he scored 54 goals in 82 league appearances.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Telegraph

Patson Daka scores four – including a nine-minute hat-trick – as Leicester come from behind to stun Spartak Moscow

Patson Daka was signed this summer as a potential successor to Jamie Vardy and his stunning four-goal haul has sparked Leicester’s Europa League campaign back into life. Daka displayed the predatory instincts of Leicester’s legendary forward with four clinical strikes, including a hat-trick in the space of nine minutes, to become the joint-leading scorer in European history for his new club.
PREMIER LEAGUE
chatsports.com

LIVE - Spartak Moscow vs Leicester: Yes, it's a 3.30pm midweek kick-off... Follow all the action as the Foxes go for their first Europa League win of the season

Leicester City are looking for their first European win of the season as they take on Spartak Moscow on Wednesday afternoon. Brendan Rodgers' side drew 2-2 to Napoli - having been two goals up - on matchday one before losing 1-0 away at Legia Warsaw before the international break. Sportsmail's...
PREMIER LEAGUE

Comments / 0

Community Policy