Europa League: Daka scores 4 as Leicester beats Spartak 4-3

Leicester City play Spartak Moscow on Wednesday. And Foxes defender Jonny Evans Should not start the Europa League match for these reasons. The matches are now coming fast and all are of utmost importance if Leicester want to achieve something this season. The Premier League resumed last weekend after a fourteen day break following international matches; Manchester United were welcomed to King Power Stadium and the hosts ended the drought for a long awaited win. The Foxes halted a 29 away match unbeaten run of the opponents, who are captained by former Fox, Harry Maguire, who had a game to forget.
Comments / 0