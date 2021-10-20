Browns Notes: Odell Beckham Jr., Jedrick Wills Jr. and Jack Conklin questionable for Broncos game

CLEVELAND, Ohio – Browns receiver Odell Beckham Jr. is listed as questionable for Thursday night’s game against the Broncos.

Beckham sprained his left shoulder in the first half of Sunday’s 37-14 loss to the Cardinals and has been rehabbing the last three days to in an effort to be available.

The three-time Pro Bowler did not practice Tuesday and he was listed as a projected DNP (Did Not Practice) for Monday and Wednesday since the Browns did not officially hold a practice either day.

Beckham tied a season-high with five catches for a season best 79 yards against Arizona. He has 14 catches on 27 targets for 203 yards in addition to two carries for 14 yards in four games this season since returning from ACL surgery last November.

If Beckham is unable to play, the Browns would be without their top two receivers provided Jarvis Landry remains on injured reserve as well as running backs Nick Chubb and Kareem Hunt.

Tackles questionable – Both starting offensive tackles Jedrick Wills Jr. and jack Conklin are also questionable for Thursday night.

Wills and Conklin were both projected to be limited Wednesday after not practicing Tuesday.

Wills was inactive against Arizona due to a sprained ankle suffered in Week 1. He tried to play through it over the three previous games but ultimately left each one early.

Conklin suffered a knee injury against the Chargers and was inactive against the Cardinals as well.

Blake Hance would remain at left tackle and rookie James Hudson III would be at right tackle if both players were to miss a second straight game. Hance is the primary backup tackle.

Miller the killer – With Broncos linebacker Von Miller pledging to kill whomever he squares off against at left tackle earlier this week, Case Keenum is on alert.

Sort of.

“I saw Von’s media deal the other day, and I tried to text him. I think we came to an agreement that he is just going to go out there and not rush the quarterback,” Keenum joked Wednesday. “I think he is going to take a knee every time on third down so I think we will be good. No, I am just kidding. He did not say that. I think he changed his number – I tried to text him.

“He is a tough guy to block in run or pass. We are going to know where he is at all times, there is no doubt about that.”

Miller has 4 ½ sacks this season but hasn’t recorded one in the last two games.

Backup plan – With Baker Mayfield ruled out for Thursday, Nick Mullens will be elevated from the practice squad to serve as Case Keenum’s backup.

Mullens, who spent training camp with the Eagles, was signed as an undrafted free agent in 2017 by the 49ers where he played in 19 career games with 16 starts. He completed 387 passes for 4,714 yards and 25 touchdowns. His 4,405 passing yards in his first 16 NFL starts mark the second most by any quarterback in NFL history in that span, trailing only Patrick Mahomes (5,100).

Bridgewater questionable – The Broncos listed starting quarterback Teddy Bridgewater as questionable with foot and quadriceps injuries.

The Broncos listed him as limited in their practice projections for the last three days.

Broncos head coach Vic Fangio said Tuesday he expected Bridgewater to play.

Injury report – OUT: RB Nick Chubb (calf), QB Baker Mayfield (shoulder), CB A.J. Green (shoulder, groin); QUESTIONABLE: WR Odell Beckham Jr. (shoulder), RT Jack Conklin (knee), DE Jadeveon Clowney (ankle, chest, knee), DE Malik Jackson (knee), LB Malcolm Smith (abdomen), C J.C. Tretter (knee), LT Jedrick Wills Jr. (ankle), LB Mack Wilson (calf); EXPECTED TO PLAY: DE Takkarist McKinley (ankle), TE David Njoku (knee), DE Myles Garrett (knee, ankle), Malik McDowell (elbow, foot), CB Greg Newsome II (calf), CB Denzel Ward (neck), CB Greedy Williams (knee)