CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Markets

IBM revenue misses on weakness in legacy infrastructure unit

By Reuters Staff
Reuters
Reuters
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=42AkuT_0cXPWRMA00

(Reuters) - IBM on Wednesday missed market estimates for third-quarter revenue as its managed infrastructure business suffered from a decline in orders ahead of a spinoff next month.

The lower-margin, legacy unit provides technical support to IBM’s clients and has shrunk in recent years as companies move to the cloud, becoming a drag on Big Blue’s earnings.

Revenue at the global technology services unit, which houses the business set to be called Kyndryl after the spinoff, fell 4.8% to $6.15 billion in the quarter ended Sept. 30.

The slowdown in sales has prompted 110-year-old IBM to shift focus to hybrid-cloud, an area where it sees a $1 trillion market opportunity, to boost growth and better compete with Amazon.com Inc and Microsoft Corp.

Hybrid-cloud involves enterprises using a combination of their own data centers and leased computing resources to store and process data. Demand has surged for the service during the pandemic from businesses expanding their digital offerings.

IBM’s total revenue rose marginally to $17.62 billion, missing analysts’ average estimate of $17.77 billion, according to Refinitiv data. Revenue growth also suffered due to a near 12% decline at the unit that includes its mainframe computers business.

But revenue adjusted for the Kyndryl separation was 2.5% higher.

The unit that houses IBM’s consulting business grew 11.6% to $4.43 billion as clients spent more and enterprises turned to the company to digitize their operations.

Comments / 0

Related
94.3 Jack FM

Texas Instruments misses quarterly revenue estimates

(Reuters) – Texas Instruments Inc missed Wall Street expectations for third-quarter revenue on Tuesday, as a semiconductor parts crunch and supply chain roadblocks kept the chipmaker from meeting surging demand. Total revenue rose 22% to $4.64 billion from $3.82 billion last year. Analysts on average were expecting $4.66 billion, according...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
investing.com

Twitter Inc Earnings, Revenue Miss in Q3

Investing.com - Twitter Inc (NYSE:TWTR) reported on Tuesday third quarter earnings that missed analysts' forecasts and revenue that fell short of expectations. Twitter Inc announced a loss per share of 67 cents on revenue of $1.28 billion. Analysts polled by Investing.com anticipated earnings per share of 17 cents on revenue of $1.29 billion.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

Robinhood Q3 Earnings Takeaways: Stock Falls On Revenue Miss, Weak Guidance, Crypto Transaction Revenue Up 860%

Shares of Robinhood Markets Inc (NASDAQ:HOOD) are trading lower after reporting third-quarter financial results. What Happened: Robinhood reported third-quarter revenue of $365 million, up 35% year-over-year but shy of analysts’ estimates of $431.3 million. The company reported a loss of $2.06 per share, missing the Street consensus estimate of a...
STOCKS
MarketWatch

Boeing stock gains even after wider-than-expected loss, big revenue miss

Shares of Boeing Co. gained 0.7% in premarket trading, even as the aerospace and defense company reported a big loss and revenue misses, amid weakness in the commercial airplanes and defense, space and security businesses, while free cash flow was a lot less negative than projected. The net loss narrowed to $132 million, or 19 cents a share, from $466 million, or 79 cents a share, in the year-ago period. Excluding nonrecurring items, the per-share loss of 60 cents was triple the FactSet loss consensus of 20 cents. Revenue rose 8.1% to $15.28 billion, well below the FactSet consensus...
MARKETS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Infrastructure#Amazon Com Inc#Data Centers#Total Revenue#Big Blue#Microsoft Corp#Refinitiv
Reuters

Nasdaq rises after strong Microsoft forecast

Oct 27 (Reuters) - The Nasdaq led gains among Wall Street indexes on Wednesday after a robust forecast from Microsoft supported optimism about the third-quarter earnings season, while a decline in oil prices hurt shares of energy companies. The S&P 500 index (.SPX) and the Dow Jones Industrial Average (.DJI)...
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
IBM
NewsBreak
Markets
Cheddar News

Breaking Down Facebook Earnings Beat, Miss on Revenue

Facebook reported a beat on its Q3 earnings on Monday, despite a miss on revenue. This comes as the social media giant has found itself entrenched in negative headlines of late. Timothy Lesko, Partner and Portfolio Manager at Granite Investment Advisors, joined Cheddar to break down the latest.
MARKETS
CNBC

Snap plummets 22% after missing on revenue expectations

Snap reported its third-quarter earnings on Thursday, missing revenue expectations after Apple’s iPhone privacy changes disrupted its advertising business. The company also warned that global supply chain interruptions and labor shortages reduces the "short-term appetite to generate additional customer demand through advertising." Snap stock fell 22% after reporting its third-quarter...
STOCKS
investing.com

Intel Earnings Beat, Revenue Misses In Q3

Investing.com - Intel reported on Thursday third quarter earnings that beat analysts' forecasts and revenue that fell short of expectations. Intel announced earnings per share of $1.71 on revenue of $18.09B. Analysts polled by Investing.com EPS of $1.11 on revenue of $18.24B. Intel 's are up 12% and is trading...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
NBC Los Angeles

IBM Shares Drop on Weaker-Than-Expected Quarterly Revenue

IBM's revenue was up slightly as its top two business segments fell short of estimates. After removing the Kyndryl business IBM will spin out next month, revenue at IBM rose 2.5%, which is approaching CEO Arvind Krishna's target of mid-single-digit growth. IBM shares fell as much as 5% in extended...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
theregister.com

IBM Systems sales sag as revenue growth slows to a crawl – but at least tape did OK

IBM has blamed another quarter of tepid performance on its servers. Big Blue's last quarter before it spins out services limb Kyndryl saw it land revenue of $17.6 billion – just 0.3 per cent above revenue for the same quarter in 2020. For the year to date, which now covers three quarters, the corporation has posted anaemic 1.6 per cent growth.
MARKETS
TheStreet

IBM Misses Revenue Estimates in Latest Results

IBM (IBM) - Get International Business Machines (IBM) Report shares fell Wednesday after hours as Big Blue’s third-quarter revenue results missed analyst estimates. IBM’s quarterly revenue rose 0.3% to $17.6 billion, compared to $17.5 billion in the same period of 2020, but missed analysts' estimates of $17.8 billion. The company reported net income of $1.13 billion compared with $1.7 billion in the. same period a year ago with adjusted earnings of $2.52 a share compared with $2.58 in 2020.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
siliconangle.com

IBM misses on revenue but again promises growth will return in 2022

IBM Corp. surprised investors today with third-quarter revenue growth that undershot investor expectations by nearly $200 million, although the top line grew in businesses other than the Kyndryl Holdings Inc. subsidiary the company is expected to divest before the end of the year. Revenue edged down 0.2% when adjusted for...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
investing.com

IBM Falls as Legacy Business Weighs Ahead of Split

Investing.com – IBM stock (NYSE:IBM) fell nearly 5% in Thursday’s premarket trading as a weak showing by the company’s legacy business of infrastructure management kept third-quarter sales and profit numbers below estimates. The computing giant is spinning off the global technology services unit that houses the business as clients have...
STOCKS
Silicon Republic

IBM reports ‘modest’ revenue growth ahead of major split in business

CEO Arvind Krishna said that software and consulting are the main drivers of growth at the company. Just weeks before it plans to spin out its infrastructure business, IBM has revealed its third-quarter earnings for 2021. CEO Arvind Krishna told shareholders there was “modest revenue growth” and progress in the...
BUSINESS
Reuters

Reuters

208K+
Followers
229K+
Post
107M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy