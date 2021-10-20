CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

Tesla beats quarterly revenue estimates

By Reuters Staff
Reuters
Reuters
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0BVRr5_0cXPWOxD00

(Reuters) - Tesla Inc on Wednesday beat Wall Street expectations for third-quarter revenue on the back of record deliveries, as the electric carmaker navigates through a prolonged global shortage of chips and raw materials.

The carmaker, led by billionaire entrepreneur Elon Musk, said revenue rose to $13.76 billion from $8.77 billion a year earlier. Analysts had expected revenue of about $13.63 billion, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

Tesla deliveries rise for the sixth consecutive quarter

Comments / 0

Related
Reuters

Advanced Micro Devices forecasts current-quarter revenue above estimates

Oct 26 (Reuters) - Advanced Micro Devices Inc forecast fourth-quarter revenue above market expectations on Tuesday, betting on strong demand for its chips used in personal computers, gaming consoles and data center servers. The company said it expected revenue of about $4.5 billion, plus or minus $100 million, compared with...
MARKETS
TheStreet

Alphabet Earnings: Stock Price Falls Despite Beating Revenue Estimates

Shares of Alphabet (GOOGL) - Get Alphabet Inc. Class A Report, the parent company of Google, dropped Tuesday in after-hours trading despite the technology giant reporting its third-quarter revenue beat analysts’ estimates. Alphabet shares fell 0.8% after hours to $2,762.01 on news that its quarterly revenue rose by 41% to...
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Hilton beats revenue estimates as leisure travel gathers pace

(Reuters) - U.S. hotel operator Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc beat revenue estimates for the third quarter on Wednesday, as easing pandemic restrictions drive a recovery in leisure travel. "Leisure travel remained strong and business travel continued to pick up during the quarter," Chief Executive Officer Christopher Nassetta said, adding global...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Reuters

Kraft Heinz beats revenue estimates helped by higher prices

(Reuters) - Kraft Heinz Co beat Wall Street expectations for quarterly sales on Wednesday, as the packaged food company benefited from raising product prices to tackle rising inflation. Net sales in the third quarter fell to $6.32 billion for the Jell-O maker from $6.44 billion a year earlier. Analysts on...
BUSINESS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Elon Musk
Metro International

UBS fee bonanza lifts quarterly profit to six-year high

ZURICH (Reuters) -UBS posted its highest quarterly profit since 2015 on Tuesday, as robust trading activity by the world’s ultra wealthy led to a 23% surge in fee income. The surprisingly strong results follow double-digit percent gains for net profit in each of the past four quarters and come as Switzerland’s largest bank announced new plans for its digital push including a new advisory service for affluent U.S. clients.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ibes#Refinitiv
TechCrunch

Trillion-dollar Tesla

Hark, all ye who pay attention to the stock market, for Elon Musk’s wheels-focused company broached the $1 trillion market cap threshold today. Yeah, it finally happened, so the Equity team quickly scrambled for the microphones. Chris put together the show, allowing Alex and Kirsten to dive into the matter. Kirsten, in case you aren’t familiar with her, is TechCrunch’s transportation editor — her crew handles everything that moves under its own power. She’s tremendous.
ECONOMY
Reuters

Tesla drives over $1 trillion as investors bet the EV future is now

Oct 25 (Reuters) - Tesla Inc (TSLA.O)surpassed $1 trillion in market capitalization on Monday after landing its biggest-ever order from rental car company Hertz, a deal that reinforced the electric car leader's ambitions to top the entire auto industry in sales over the next decade. Most automakers do not boast...
ECONOMY
FXStreet.com

Breaking: Tesla (TSLA) Q3 earnings EPS and Revenue beat estimates

Tesla (TSLA) released earnings after the close on Wednesday, October 20. Earnings Per Share (EPS) were $1.86 versus the estimate of $1.57. Revenue for the quarter came in at $13.76 versus the estimate of $13.63 billion. Tesla (TSLA) shares are trading $858.74 in the after market, a change of -0.81%...
STOCKS
Forbes

Tesla, Unilever, And AT&T Beat Earnings Estimates Despite Higher Costs

Another Large Group of Earnings Announcements as Major Indices Test New Highs. Value Stocks Look to Turn the Tables on Growth Stocks. Stock futures are slightly lower as another large group of companies report earnings on Thursday. Starting with a surprise from AT&T (T), the company is trading higher in premarket trading after beating on earnings despite missing on revenue. AT&T saw growth over the last quarter with strength in HBO, wireless subscriptions, and postpaid and prepaid phones.
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Cars
NewsBreak
Tesla
Entrepreneur

Genuine Parts (GPC) Q3 Earnings and Revenues Beat Estimates

Genuine Parts (GPC) came out with quarterly earnings of $1.88 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.64 per share. This compares to earnings of $1.63 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of 14.63%. A quarter...
ECONOMY
go955.com

BlackRock quarterly profit beats estimates as rise in assets boosts fee income

(Reuters) -BlackRock Inc, the world’s largest money manager beat third-quarter profit estimates as an improving economy helped boost its assets under management, driving up fee income. BlackRock ended the past quarter with $9.46 trillion in assets under management, up from $7.81 trillion from a year earlier. Asset managers have benefited...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Reuters

Nasdaq rises after strong Microsoft forecast

Oct 27 (Reuters) - The Nasdaq led gains among Wall Street indexes on Wednesday after a robust forecast from Microsoft supported optimism about the third-quarter earnings season, while a decline in oil prices hurt shares of energy companies. The S&P 500 index (.SPX) and the Dow Jones Industrial Average (.DJI)...
STOCKS
Reuters

Hotel group Accor's quarterly revenue jumps as demand picks up

Oct 27 (Reuters) - Europe’s biggest hotel group Accor on Wednesday reported a jump in third-quarter revenue thanks to a strong pick-up in demand. Accor, which operates 5,200 hotels in 110 countries, reported revenue of 589 million euros ($684 million) for July to September, up from 329 million euros in the same period last year.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Reuters

Reuters

208K+
Followers
229K+
Post
107M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy