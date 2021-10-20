Tesla beats quarterly revenue estimates

(Reuters) - Tesla Inc on Wednesday beat Wall Street expectations for third-quarter revenue on the back of record deliveries, as the electric carmaker navigates through a prolonged global shortage of chips and raw materials.

The carmaker, led by billionaire entrepreneur Elon Musk, said revenue rose to $13.76 billion from $8.77 billion a year earlier. Analysts had expected revenue of about $13.63 billion, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

Tesla deliveries rise for the sixth consecutive quarter