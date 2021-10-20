CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

You could soon ‘mix and match’ COVID booster shots

By Catherine Ross
NBC4 Columbus
NBC4 Columbus
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=185WRD_0cXPWJXa00

COLUMBUS (WCMH) – Millions of Americans could soon have the option of getting any COVID-19 booster shot, regardless of what they received for their initial doses. The FDA is expected to greenlight a process often called the ‘mix and match’ approach as soon as Wednesday.

“We know that it’s safe. There’s good data out there. It’s just a matter of having it go through the rigorous process we have in our country,” said Dr. Joseph Gastaldo, an infectious disease specialist with OhioHealth.

White House releases plans to vaccinate 28 million 5 to 11-year-olds

Canada and several European countries have already begun mixing and matching and a study from the National Institutes of Health found the practice to be safe and effective.

Some say the approach could streamline booster efforts, by allowing providers to use their current supplies. It could also help high-risk individuals boost their immunity sooner if they’ve received primary doses of Moderna or Johnson and Johnson.

Pfizer is currently the only brand authorized as a COVID-19 booster. The FDA and CDC outlined guidelines for only specific groups of people who qualify.

“Booster shots are really the best use for elderly people, specifically above the age of 65, those with weakened immune systems, those with medical conditions and those who are out in the public who have higher exposure may consider getting a booster,” Dr. Gastaldo explained.

By comparison, research has shown the Johnson and Johnson vaccine loses its effectiveness more significantly over time than the other two available vaccines. Dr. Gastaldo said J&J recipients could be good candidates for a mix and match booster.

“Johnson and Johnson, compared to the 3 we have available in our country, observational data shows it’s not really working the best – as far as keeping people out of the hospital,” he said.

Ohio hits 1.5 million COVID-19 cases on way down from Delta peak

An NIH study found J&J recipients who received a second dose of Moderna or Pfizer produced more antibodies than those who got the J&J booster.

The FDA has not recommended one shot over another. Dr. Gastaldo said the biggest priority should still be getting vaccination rates up.

“It’s still more important, from a public health perspective, to get vaccines into the arms of people who have not yet been vaccinated than to provide boosters for people,” he said.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to NBC4 WCMH-TV.

Comments / 0

Related
Best Life

If You Got Moderna, Dr. Fauci Warns Against Doing This

Health experts have been weighing the risks and benefits of offering booster doses over the last few months, leading up to a recent decision by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) to authorize a third shot of Pfizer to groups of people at high risk for severe COVID. This decision has resulted in hundreds of thousands of adults across the U.S. scheduling booster dose appointments for the coming weeks. But while some recipients of the other vaccines may be considering signing up for an additional dose despite not yet being authorized to do so, there is a reason you should wait—especially if you got the Moderna vaccine, White House Chief COVID adviser Anthony Fauci, MD, recently warned.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Best Life

If You Get a Moderna Booster, Expect These Side Effects, New CDC Report Says

Health experts have been debating the need for booster shots over the past few months, with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recently authorizing a Pfizer booster for certain groups of people at high risk for severe COVID. This additional shot is only available to those who received the Pfizer vaccine for their first two doses. Moderna recipients are advised to wait until a booster dose is approved for their specific vaccine, which White House COVID adviser Anthony Fauci, MD, has said will likely come "relatively soon." But if you got Moderna and are waiting your turn, you can still prepare yourself for what the next shot will be like, thanks to new CDC research documenting the potential side effects of a Moderna booster.
PHARMACEUTICALS
knowridge.com

Covid vaccines will be cleared from your body just in mere days or weeks

As Australia strives to reach its national COVID vaccination targets, there’s unprecedented focus on the biological effects of vaccines. While there’s an enormous amount of information available online, it’s increasingly difficult to discern truth from falsehood or even conspiracy. A common myth of vaccines that has appeared in recent months...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Best Life

Half of People Who Get a Pfizer Booster Have These 2 Side Effects, CDC Says

It's only been a week since the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and Food and Drug Administration (FDA) officially endorsed a booster shot of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine for certain populations of the U.S. But with boosters being tested prior to that green light and since third doses were already approved for the immunocompromised, there is already some data on which side effects are most common with Pfizer boosters.
INDUSTRY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cdc#Covid#Elderly People#Wcmh#Americans#Ohiohealth#White House#European#J J#Nih
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Pfizer
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Johnson & Johnson
NewsBreak
FDA
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Vaccines
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
NewsBreak
Sports
AFP

Moderna reports positive results for Covid vaccine in younger children

US biotech firm Moderna said Monday its Covid vaccine was safe and produced a strong immune response in children aged 6-11, adding it would submit trial data to global regulators soon. The news comes as a panel of government advisors was preparing to meet Tuesday on the question of whether to authorize the Pfizer vaccine in kids aged 5-11, with top infectious disease expert Anthony Fauci predicting it would be available by mid-November. "We are encouraged by the immunogenicity and safety profile of mRNA-1273 in children aged 6 to under 12 years and are pleased that the study met its primary immunogenicity endpoints," Moderna chief executive Stephane Bancel said in a statement. An interim analysis from a mid-to-late stage clinical trial of 4,753 children showed that two doses of vaccine produced a high level of neutralizing antibodies -- Y-shaped proteins that bind to the coronavirus and block it from entering human cells.
KIDS
NBC4 Columbus

First week of all three COVID-vaccine boosters ahead

COLUMBUS (WCMH) – This is the first full week of expanded eligibility for COVID-19 vaccine boosters. Pfizer’s booster has been approved for about a month. The CDC approved boosters of Moderna and Pfizer’s vaccines late last week. With this increased eligibility, Dr. Joseph Gastaldo expects vaccine providers will be a bit busier. “Because we will […]
COLUMBUS, OH
hngn.com

FDA Recalls 2 Blood Pressure Medicines, Asks the Public To Stop Taking Them

The FDA conducted two drug recalls and urged the people to stop taking them and contact their doctors immediately. Lupin Pharmaceuticals Recall Batches of Its Tablets. Lupin Pharmaceuticals is recalling batches of Irbesartan Tablets and Irbesartan with Hydrochlorothiazide Tablets, according to the FDA. Doctors prescribe the drug to individuals with type 2 diabetes to manage hypertension, low blood pressure, and symptoms, as per MSN News.
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
NBC4 Columbus

NBC4 Columbus

3K+
Followers
936
Post
607K+
Views
ABOUT

NBC4, nbc4i.com is Local For You, serving as Columbus, Ohio's top-rated source for breaking news and live streaming video online.

 https://www.nbc4i.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy