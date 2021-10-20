CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Scott Disick 'feels like an outcast' since Travis Barker entered the picture... and even refuses to be in the same room with ex Kourtney Kardashian's new fiancé

By Kelby Vera, Tracy Wright For Dailymail.com
Daily Mail
 6 days ago

Scott Disick feels like 'an outcast' since ex Kourtney Kardashian began dating Travis Barker and even avoids family events to stay away from the Blink-182 drummer.

Disick and Kourtney have remained close co-parents since their split in 2015 and though insiders told Us Weekly the Kardashians still 'adore Scott,' he has been keeping his distance.

'He avoids family get-togethers that Travis is at, and he has refused to be in the same room with him at times,' the source said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4NTwpU_0cXPWHm800
'Outcast': Scott Disick 'feels like an outcast' since ex Kourtney Kardashian started dating Travis Barker and has even been avoiding family gatherings in order to ignore the drummer

'The Kardashians adore Scott and tell him he's part of the family no matter what, but he feels very distant and feels like an outcast more than ever,' they explained.

'It's fair to say the holidays this year are going to be rough and will be a battle over the kids,' they added.

Scott and Kourtney share Mason, 11, Penelope, nine, and Reign, six.

The tension is probably at an all time high following Kardashian's engagement to Barker over the weekend.

On Tuesday, insiders told Page Six that Disick, who recently broke up with ex-girlfriend Amelia Hamlin, 20, is 'going crazy' after hearing the news, despite having split from the eldest Kardashian daughter more than five years ago.

'Scott is going crazy,' an insider told the publication. 'He's going to go off the deep end. It's really bad. It's about to get dark.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3asyyU_0cXPWHm800
Cold shoulder: 'He avoids family get-togethers that Travis is at, and he has refused to be in the same room with him at times,' the source said. Kardashian and Barker are seen in September above
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0KibtI_0cXPWHm800
All the small things: The Blink 182 drummer dropped down to one knee and proposed to Kourtney on the beach overlooking the sunset in Montecito on Sunday night with her famous family looking on from the Miramar hotel

The Blink 182 drummer dropped down to one knee and proposed to Kourtney on the beach overlooking the sunset in Montecito on Sunday night with her famous family looking on from the Miramar hotel.

Disick then became a trending topic after fans were curious about his reaction following his disastrous leaked direct message to her ex, Younes Bendjima, where he criticized Kourtney for too much PDA with Travis on their trip to Italy.

'Yo is this chick ok!??? Broo like what is this. In the middle of Italy,' Scott wrote as he sent a photo of Kourtney kissing and straddling the Blink-182 drummer on an inflatable boat.

Bendjima, 28, responded back: 'Doesn't matter to me as long as shes happy. PS: i aint your bro.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Fcm1e_0cXPWHm800
The way they were: Amelia Hamlin reportedly 'ended things' with Scott in September after nearly one year together
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0hJshq_0cXPWHm800
Yikes: Things were certainly tense leading up to the split, when just last week, the Talentless designer sent Kourtney's ex Younes Bendjima a direct message about her PDA-packed behavior with boyfriend Travis Barker

Kourtney and Scott dated on and off for nearly a decade and had three children together — Reign, six, Penelope, eight, and Mason, 11 — before officially ending things romantically in 2015.

He's remained an active co-parent and friend of the family appearing on Keeping Up with the Kardashians and at every major familial event through the years despite his relationship status.

Travis' ex-wife, Shanna Moakler was certainly in her feels as well when she took to Instagram on Sunday night hours after the engagement with a dramatic reaction as she admitted to being 'temporarily closed for spiritual maintenance.'

The 46-year-old former pageant queen has had a contentious time with Kravis, and even at one time admitted that their romance was 'putting a wedge' between her relationship with her kids.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2HUZFC_0cXPWHm800
In the past: Kourtney and Scott dated on and off for nearly a decade and had three children together — Reign, six, Penelope, eight, and Mason, 11 — before officially ending things romantically in 2015; seen in 2015

Travis famously filed for divorce from Shanna in 2006 after just two years of marriage following claims that she had been unfaithful.

Earlier this year, Shanna decried her exes very public new romance and told Us Weekly that it's negatively affecting the bond she has with her two kids.

'The Kardashians are buying my kids Prada every other day,' the former Miss USA told the publication.

'They're going on lavish trips. They're doing all these things, which is fine. I think it's nice that they're being kind to my kids. I want that for my children.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3UJog5_0cXPWHm800
Love lost: Travis famously filed for divorce from Shanna in 2006 after just two years of marriage following claims she had been unfaithful; seen in 2005

She noted that there's 'severe distancing' between her and Alabama, 15, and Landon, 18, and noted: 'I don't think it's great when they put a wedge in between their biological mother.'

Kourtney went public with her new romance at the beginning of the year, and has Reign, six, Penelope, eight, and Mason, 11, with Scott.

Shanna also recently told US Weekly that his infidelity with Kim Kardashian was the catalyst to finally end their relationship.

'I divorced my ex because, I saw them — I caught them having an affair,' she said.

Shanna added that she 'saw text messages' between the pair and alleged the 'affair' took place before Keeping Up With The Kardashians premiered in 2007.

