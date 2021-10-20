CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
North Port, FL

FBI names Brian Laundrie person of interest in murder of Gabby Petito during search update

By Robert Pandolfino
WVNS
WVNS
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2pyFiu_0cXPWGtP00

You can find the latest on the investigation involving Gabby Petito and Brian Laundrie here . Download the WFLA app for breaking news push alerts and sign up for breaking news email alerts .

TAMPA (WFLA) – The FBI announced Wednesday afternoon that Brian Laundrie is a person of interest in the murder of Gabby Petito.

The announcement was made following the discovery of partial human remains in an area of the Carlton Reserve in Sarasota County that had been underwater until recently.

“As you’re aware, the FBI and the North Port Police Department and our state and local law enforcement partners have been searching the area of the Carlton Reserve for Brian Laundrie, a person of interest in the murder of Gabby Petito,” FBI Tampa Division Special Agent in Charge Michael McPherson said.

Brian Laundrie update: Remains found in Florida park identified as Gabby Petito’s fiancé

Last month, the FBI issued an arrest warrant for Laundrie , who was previously named a person of interest in the homicide investigation of Petito.

Laundrie was reported missing by his family on Sept. 17 , sparking a massive search. According to North Port police, family members said they last saw Laundrie on Sept. 13.

Law enforcement officials searching for Laundrie Wednesday said they found Laundrie’s backpack and notebook near where the remains were discovered.

The Sarasota County Medical Examiner’s Office confirmed it had been called to the Myakkahatchee Creek Environmental Park by police Wednesday afternoon. The environmental park connects to the Carlton Reserve.

The search for Laundrie has been focused on the environmental park which is connected reserve for more than a month now. Search crews had previously cited difficulties maneuvering through the massive area due to some sections being underwater.

What happened to Gabby Petito? Timeline of disappearance, death, search for Brian Laundrie

McPherson said that portions of Myakkahatchee Creek Environmental Park and Carlton Reserve will remain closed to the public due to ongoing investigation. McPherson noted evidence response teams are expected to remain on-site for several days.

“I know you have a lot of questions, but we don’t have all the answers yet. we are working diligently to get those answers for you,” McPherson said.

The Laundrie’s family attorney Steve Bertolino told 8 On Your Side both of Laundrie’s parents, “were at the reserve earlier today when human remains and some of Brian’s possessions were located in an area where they had initially advised law enforcement that Brian may be.  Chris and Roberta will wait for the forensic identification of the human remains before making any additional comments.”

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WVNS.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
WVNS

Raleigh County woman charged in connection to 2020 murder

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — A Raleigh County woman has been charged in connection to a 2020 murder. Sara Raimey was charged Monday, October 25, 2021 with accessory before the fact to murder. This comes following the murder of Brian Ruffin. Roger Plumley was arrested in December 2020 for allegedly shooting and killing Ruffin. Now, investigators […]
RALEIGH COUNTY, WV
WVNS

Deputies respond to domestic call and allegedly find drugs and cash

STANAFORD, WV (WVNS) — Deputies with the Raleigh County Sheriff’s Department made an arrest on Monday after responding to a domestic disturbance. When they arrived to the home on Hoist Road in Stanaford, investigators said they saw dried marijuana plants outside. After getting a search warrant for the residence, deputies said they discovered more drugs, […]
STANAFORD, WV
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
North Port, FL
Crime & Safety
State
Florida State
City
North Port, FL
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
WVNS

Monroe County Sheriff arrested for DUI after crash

MONROE COUNTY, WV (WVNS) — The Monroe County Sheriff, Jeffrey Jones, was arrested after a crash on Thursday. According to the criminal complaint, a call came in to the Monroe County 911 Center just before 8:45 p.m. about a car accident near the Greenville Road and US 219 intersection in the Rock Camp area. An […]
MONROE COUNTY, WV
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Brian May
WVNS

Two deaths reported, one seriously injured at North Central Regional Jail

GREENWOOD, WV (WVNS)– Two deaths are being investigated at the North Central Regional Jail. According to a press release sent by the West Virginia State Police, on Tuesday, October 19, 2021, an officer was notified of multiple incidents that occurred at North Central Regional Jail in Greenwood, WV. Anthony Richard Jones, 35, of Clarksburg, was […]
GREENWOOD, WV
WVNS

Rainelle Police Chief: Alleged criminals are being taken off the streets

RAINELLE, WV (WVNS) — People living in the town of Rainelle in Greenbrier County are starting to see fewer people on the streets at night. That is thanks to the Greenbrier County Sheriff’s Department, the West Virginia State Police and the new Police Chief, JP Stevens. “I’ve been, at nighttime, running everybody off the streets,” […]
RAINELLE, WV
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fbi#Murder#Person Of Interest#Wfla#Tampa#The Carlton Reserve
WVNS

Police searching for lawnmower stolen from middle school in Beckley

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS)– The Beckley Police Department is asking for the public’s help on social media in looking for a stolen lawnmower on Tuesday, October 19, 2021. According to the post, the Toro Zero-Turn riding mower was stolen from Park Middle School this past weekend in Beckley. A small reward is being offered for information […]
BECKLEY, WV
WVNS

WVNS

647
Followers
349
Post
70K+
Views
ABOUT

WVNS-TV, 59News and wvnstv.com is the CBS and FOX-affiliated Nexstar Media Group station for southern West Virginia.

 https://wvnstv.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy