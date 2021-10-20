CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles Chargers signing return specialist Andre Roberts

The Los Angeles Chargers are signing return specialist Andre Roberts, NFL Network reported Wednesday.

The three-time Pro Bowl selection was released by the Houston Texans on Monday.

Roberts, 33, played in each of Houston’s first six games, catching one pass for 35 yards, and returning eight punts for 33 yards and 18 kickoffs for 386 yards.

He has gained more than 11,000 all-purpose yards and returned three punts and two kickoffs for touchdowns in 169 games with Arizona (2010-12), Washington (2014-15), Detroit (2016), Atlanta (2017), the New York Jets (2018), Buffalo (2019-20) and Houston.

NFL Power Rankings: Titans make statement heading into Week 7

Roberts has 262 career receptions for 3,079 yards and 15 touchdowns.

The Chargers (4-2) entered their bye week ranked last in the NFL with an average of 16.5 yards per kickoff return.

–Field Level Media

Comments / 0

Bleacher Report

Chargers Rumors: Andre Roberts Expected to Sign Contract After Texans Release

The Los Angeles Chargers are reportedly set to sign wide receiver Andre Roberts, a three-time Pro Bowl kick and punt returner who was released by the Houston Texans on Monday. Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network reported the news Wednesday. Roberts signed with the Texans in March. He appeared in...
NFL
ESPN

Los Angeles Chargers cut struggling kicker Tristan Vizcaino, sign veteran Dustin Hopkins

The Los Angeles Chargers, insistent that they were confident in kicker Tristan Vizcaino despite his league-high five missed PATs this season, cut him on Tuesday and signed former Washington Football Team kicker Dustin Hopkins. It's another chapter in the seemingly never-ending kicker saga the Chargers have been going through since...
NFL
lafbnetwork.com

Potential Los Angeles Chargers Trade Targets

Did you feel the paradigm shift that happened this past weekend as the Los Angeles Chargers were on their bye week? I sure did, I think the rest of the league did, and I hope Tom Telesco and Brandon Staley did. The Kansas City Chiefs got blown out by the...
NFL
The Spun

NFL Fans Are Furious With Patrick Mahomes’ Brother

Washington Football Team fans have taken to social media on Sunday night to express their frustration with Patrick Mahomes’ brother, Jackson. Social media posts appear to show Jackson Mahomes dancing on the No. 21 logo – painted at FedEx Field in honor of legendary safety Sean Taylor – at some point on Sunday.
NFL
