CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newburgh, NY

Hudson Valley Man Pleads Guilty To Manslaughter In Slaying Of Another Man

By Kathy Reakes
Daily Voice
Daily Voice
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0xMmqe_0cXPW8uq00

A Hudson Valley man has pleaded guilty to manslaughter in the 2018 slaying of another man.

Orange County District Attorney David Hoovler announced on Tuesday, Oct. 19, that Dominique Williams, age 25, of Newburgh, pleaded guilty for the November 2018 slaying of a Newburgh man at the corner of Liberty and Clinton Streets in the City of Newburgh.

At 12:17 a.m. on Thursday, Nov. 1, 2018, the City of Newburgh Police Department responded to reports of a shot fired on Liberty Street in the vicinity of a closed barber’s shop.

During the investigation of that incident, police and investigators from the Orange County District Attorney’s Office recovered digital video evidence showing what appeared to be a robbery at that location.

Dominique Williams, Devin Williams, and Antwan Wakely were charged by an Orange County grand jury with being complicit in that robbery.

On Saturday, Nov. 3, 2018, Dominique Williams, and another man who had accompanied Dominique Williams, Devin Williams, and Antwan Wakely on Liberty Street at the time of the incident, walked to the intersection of Clinton and Liberty Street and confronted a man, allegedly to rob him, according to the DA's office.

During the confrontation, unknown people began firing at least two handguns in the general area of the alleged robbery, and Dominique Williams began firing a .32 caliber Walther semiautomatic handgun.

One bullet from the Walther pistol struck the robbery victim in the head killing him. When Dominique Williams, and the man who had been with him at the Nov. 1, 2018 incident on Liberty Street, ran away from Liberty and Clinton they were each shot.

Dominique Williams was shot in the arm and the man that he was with died in the vicinity of where he was shot.

At the time that he pleaded guilty, Dominique Williams admitted that he had possessed the loaded Walther .32 at the intersection of Liberty and Clinton Street and that he shot the man he had the confrontation with intending to cause him serious physical injury, and that he in fact killed his victim, the DA's office said.

All three men remain confined at the Orange County Jail.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Daily Voice

'Career Car Thief' Convicted By Jury In Area

A “career car thief” who has been active for decades in the Hudson Valley may spend the rest of his life in prison after being convicted by a jury, the District Attorney announced.Derek Sloane, who has a criminal history of stealing cars that dates back more than three decades, was convicted on Tue…
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Newburgh, NY
Crime & Safety
City
Newburgh, NY
Daily Voice

Police Search For Missing Westchester Man

Seen him? An alert has been issued by police in Westchester who are attempting to locate a missing 70-year-old man who may be in need of medical attention.The Yonkers Police Department is seeking the public’s assistance in tracking down Roy Vaughn, who has been missing since Friday, Oct. 15.Accordi…
YONKERS, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Devin Williams
Person
Dominique Williams
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hudson Valley#On Liberty
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Daily Voice

Daily Voice

Westport, CT
151K+
Followers
28K+
Post
44M+
Views
ABOUT

YOUR TOWN. YOUR NEWS. Discover the latest breaking news, best local stories and happenings in your town. Daily Voice is a hyper-local community news organization covering Fairfield, Hartford, Litchfield and New Haven Counties in Connecticut; Atlantic, Bergen, Burlington, Essex, Hudson, Mercer, Morris, Passaic, Sussex and Union Counties in New Jersey; and Dutchess, Nassau, Orange, Putnam, Rockland, Suffolk, Sullivan, Ulster and Westchester in New York as well as Berks, Bucks, Chester, Cumberland, Dauphin, Delaware, Lancaster, Lehigh, Montgomery, Northampton, and York counties in Pennsylvania.

 https://dailyvoice.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy