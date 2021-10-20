CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Jaylen Brown to start opener for Boston Celtics after COVID bout

By Sportsnaut
 6 days ago

Jaylen Brown will start for the Boston Celtics in their season opener Wednesday night against the New York Knicks, cleared after testing positive for COVID-19 on Oct. 8.

Coach Ime Udoka said Brown looks “impressively fine” physically, despite spending time away from the team and in isolation.

Brown will start on Wednesday night at Madison Square Garden, joined by Jayson Tatum, Marcus Smart, Grant Williams and Robert Williams, the coach said.

Brown said he had some trouble breathing but the problem has improved. The All-Star guard will have an inhaler available to him during the game should he need it.

NBA defensive rankings: Updated hierarchy of all 30 teams as 2021-22 season starts

“I feel pretty good for the most part,” Brown said, per ESPN. “Just coming off being in quarantine and ramping the intensity level, there’s obviously concerns, risk of injury and things like that. Some of the coaches are concerned it might be too soon, just because this is the NBA.”

Veteran center Al Horford remains out because of a positive COVID-19 test. Udoka said he is doing well physically.

Brown, who turns 25 on Sunday, cemented himself as a star in 2020-21 in his fifth NBA season, all with the Celtics. In 58 games (all starts), he averaged a career-high 24.7 points to go with 6.0 rebounds and 3.4 assists per game.

–Field Level Media

Comments / 0

