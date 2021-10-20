CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore Ravens tight end Nick Boyle returns to practice

Baltimore Ravens tight end Nick Boyle was designated to return to practice, moving him a step closer for his first game action since suffering a major knee injury in November 2020.

The Ravens have 21 days to activate Boyle to the 53-man roster.

Considered one of the best blocking tight ends in the NFL, Boyle has not played since he dislocated his knee against New England on Nov. 15, 2020. A procedure to clean up the knee over the summer delayed his return.

Boyle returned to practice in September but the club chose to put him back on short-term injured reserve to give him more time to recover.

Boyle has 120 catches for 1,047 yards in 73 career games (50 starts), all with the Ravens.

Boyle agreed to a two-year contract extension in January that will keep him with the team through the 2023 season. The Ravens selected Boyle in the fifth round of the 2015 draft.

–Field Level Media

