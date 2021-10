NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — There is an effort underway start vaccinating young children as early as next month. The White House told governors to prepare to start giving children ages 5 to 11 the COVID-19 Pfizer vaccine in November in anticipation of the Food and Drug Administration approving the drug company’s request for emergency authorization. READ MORE: Pfizer Applies For Emergency Use Authorization For Its COVID Vaccine In Children 5-11 At Pubic School 199 on the Upper West Side, some parents are still apprehensive about having their kids back in school. The news Wednesday that a pediatric Pfizer vaccine could soon be approved unleashed...

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 13 DAYS AGO