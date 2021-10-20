CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
TCSD Approves Annual Adjustment Fees

By Submit News to our Editor
 6 days ago
Templeton votes for Daniel Burgess for their alternative IWMA representative

TEMPLETON — The Templeton Community Services District held a regular meeting on Tuesday, Oct. 19 at 6:15 p.m. for closed session and 7 p.m. for open session. Director Petersen was absent from the meeting. The discussion from closed session has not been concluded and the Board will return to closed session after the meeting.

The first item which was added to the meeting was the passing of Cecil Gamble, at 94 years old. Cecil was a pillar of the community, served as fire chief, served on the Templeton American Legion, and many others.

The badge pinning that was scheduled for the meeting was moved to a future meeting as the fire chief had to take a sick day.

The consent agenda was approved 4-0. The first item of business was the annual adjustment to fees, which was done by comparison to other districts. Adjustments are larger than the past couple of years due to the high inflation era facing the District currently. Director Pam Jardini expressed her issues with the rates and wanted to see the comparison to other surrounding towns, “Yes, we have better schools, but we don’t have some of the amenities they have… I want to be sure we aren’t pricing ourselves out of the market.”

General Manager Jeff Briltz stated that if approved, all fees would go into effect on Jan. 1, in accordance with all noticing requirements.

Director Debra Logan made a motion to approve the fee adjustment, with a second by Director Fardanesh. The motion passed 3-1, with Director Jardini in opposition.

The next item of the meeting was the selection of the IWMA representative. Since the county withdrew from the IWMA, there have been several special districts that have chosen to continue the relationship. The districts have a representative; however, there is an alternate seat for situations when the representative cannot attend. There were two nominations for the alternate seat; Daniel Burgess or Tom Gray. Director English made a motion to vote for Daniel Burgess, who currently serves on the Heritage Ranch Community Services District. The motion passed 4-0.

The General Manager’s report from Jeff Briltz began with a recap of a billing error that was discovered over the past couple of months for certain customers. Credits will be applied to all accounts. Anticipation is that most will accept the credit to be applied as bills come in, though some may request refunds.

Tentative agenda items for the next meeting are

  • Introduction of Ordinance – Revisions to Wastewater Discharge Enforcement
  • Budget Amendment – Grant Funded PPE
  • Audit Presentation
  • AB 361 Compliance Resolution

The next meeting will be held on Nov. 2, and the agenda will be available on the District’s website when it becomes available templetoncsd.org/AgendaCenter

