Netflix employees plan walkout over Dave Chappelle special

LOS ANGELES — Two weeks after Dave Chappelle’s latest comedy special became available on Netflix, employees of the streaming service took part in a walkout on Wednesday.

The walkout is the latest development in backlash towards “The Closer,” which features comments some viewers deem transphobic.

An employee was fired from Netflix earlier this week, after he revealed that the special cost the company $24.1 million, multiple news outlets reported.

Netflix Co-CEO Ted Serandos initially responded to the backlash by releasing an internal memo to employees, stating, “artistic freedom is different for stand-up comedy than it is for different forms of expression.” He added that he did not believe The Closer crossed the line of inciting hate or violence.

Hours before the walkout, Serandos admitted in a public statement that he “screwed up” in the way he handled the issue internally, but doubled down on his decision not to remove the special.

Critics label multiple comments from the special as transphobic, including “gender is a fact,” and Chappelle’s support of rapper DaBaby and J.K. Rowling, who have made similar statements. Supporters point to Chappelle’s friendship with late comic and open transgender Daphne Dorman.

Dave Chappelle, who resides in Yellow Springs, has not made any public statements surrounding the controversy.

