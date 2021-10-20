CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Berkshire County, MA

BITS & BYTES: ‘The Magic of Nicholas Mongiardo’; BCHS book club; Cultural Council grant deadlines extended; talk with Sabeeha Rehman, Walter Ruby; virtual volunteer fair

By Amy Krzanik
theberkshireedge.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSTOCKBRIDGE — For the first time in his 70-year career, Berkshire resident Nicholas Mongiardo will present a solo show of his signature lacquerwork at Berkshire Botanical Garden’s Leonhardt Galleries. The exhibition, “The Magic of Nicholas Mongiardo,” features screens, paintings, and furniture showcasing more than two-dozen pieces spanning 30 years, a body...

theberkshireedge.com

