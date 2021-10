The company is trying to grow revenue by boosting its subscriber base. Its genetic database has the potential to help with personalized medicine. Shares of 23andMe (NASDAQ:ME) rose more than 9% on Tuesday. The stock, which closed at $11.36 on Monday, opened at $11.40 and rose as high as $12.44 at midday on Tuesday. The stock has been as low as $7.01 and as high as $18.16 over the past 52 weeks. So far this year, shares are up a little more than 3.7%. The company, founded in 2006, went public via a merger with a special purpose acquisition company (SPAC) in June. It offers services for users seeking health and ancestry information from their DNA.

STOCKS ・ 17 HOURS AGO