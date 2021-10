Being head coach of the Titans means one thing for Mike Vrabel: feed Derrick Henry. The strategy never seems to fail as we saw in the Titans’ 34-31 victory over the Bills on Monday night, a game defined by Henry bulldozing over Buffalo defenders. Henry also showed off his elite speed on his 76-yard score, clocking in at 21.8 mph, per NFL Next Gen Stats, the fastest any running back has reached this season. Oh, and Henry is 250 pounds doing this, proving he’s a throwback in the same vein as Bo Jackson and Herschel Walker.

NFL ・ 7 DAYS AGO