The ‘I Love Lucy’ Biopic Trailer Released

Journey Gunderson, executive director of the National Comedy Center says I Love Lucy is arguably one of the most successful sitcoms of all time by several measures. It was also ground-breaking in the entertainment industry. She says here you have Lucille Ball, a woman, and her husband Desi Arnaz, a Cuban man in 1949 taking on the executives of CBS and Lucille Ball saying I want Desi to play my husband on the show. Journey says executives at the time at CBS said, I don’t know if American audiences are going to embrace you as a couple or believe that you are married. They took the show on the road, Vaudeville style to sort of prove that American audiences would embrace them, and rest is history. They went on to create not only just one of the most successful shows of time but one of the most powerful and successful entertainment studios of its era with Desilu.

JAMESTOWN, NY ・ 12 DAYS AGO