The ‘I Love Lucy’ Biopic Trailer Released

By WFXB Staff
wfxb.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWe get a first look at the “I Love Lucy” biopic. “Being the Ricardos,” trailer...

www.wfxb.com

SFGate

Nicole Kidman Gets the Last Laugh and Embodies Lucille Ball in Biopic Trailer

Nicole Kidman stars as Lucille Ball in Aaron Sorkin’s Being the Ricardos, which arrives in theaters on December 10th, and hits Amazon Prime Video on December 21st. While her casting caused a stir from some who thought the Australian (and Oscar winner) wasn’t fit to star as the beloved comedic actress icon, she gets the last laugh as she showcases in the new teaser for the biopic.
CELEBRITIES
wfxb.com

Ozzy and Sharon are Heading to the Big Screen

The long and tumultuous relationship between the rocker and the manager turned TV personality will be turned into a biopic, produced by Sharon and her kids. The film will feature music from Ozzy’s band, Black Sabbath, and his solo career. The pair married in 1982 after dating for three years.
MUSIC
Vanity Fair

Being the Ricardos Trailer: Nicole Kidman’s Lucy Is Not Home

The first look at Nicole Kidman’s highly anticipated turn as comedienne Lucille Ball in Being the Ricardos is here, and… well, it’s kind of hard to tell if we love Lucy or not. Content. The official teaser trailer for the film, written and directed by Oscar winner Aaron Sorkin, has...
MOVIES
Primetimer

Ralph Carmichael, a composer for I Love Lucy and Bonanza, dies at 94

The Emmy-winning Carmichael had a long career composing music for TV shows and movies. In addition to writing incidental music charts for I Love Lucy and Bonanza, Carmichael served as music director for The Roy Rogers & Dale Evans Show and specials for Bing Crosby, Barbara McNair & Count Basie, Julie London, Oral Roberts and Anita Bryant.
TV SHOWS
Person
Nicole Kidman
Collider

First 'Being the Ricardos' Trailer Teases Nicole Kidman's Transformation in Aaron Sorkin's Biopic

The first teaser trailer for writer-director Aaron Sorkin’s Being the Ricardos, a showbiz drama about real-life couple Lucille Ball and her husband Desi Arnaz, has been unveiled by Amazon Prime Video. The film will dramatize an intense week in Lucille and Desi’s lives as they enter production on an episode of their hit sitcom I Love Lucy in 1952 — from the table read to the taping — while off-screen drama threatens to engulf their personal lives.
MOVIES
95.5 KLAQ

We All Love ‘I Love Lucy’

October 15th is National I Love Lucy Day. And if you're like The Morning Show, you probably have a favorite gag or scene that Lucy played. In celebration of that rascally redhead, we share with you OUR favorite scenes from I Love Lucy. According to Buzz, the I Love Lucy...
TV & VIDEOS
The Post and Courier

Lucy, you've got some trivia to do! Celebrate 70 years of 'I Love Lucy' with some trivia.

This week marks the 70th anniversary of the premiere of show “I Love Lucy.”. Though it might be taken for granted these days, this show's existence was quite revolutionary — both on the screen and behind the scenes. For instance, not only were Desi and Lucy the first interracial couple to be depicted on television, but thanks to Desilu Productions, Lucille was the first woman to run a major Hollywood studio.
TV & VIDEOS
#Amazon Prime Video
aymag.com

Celebrating I Love Lucy Day

The once-mousy brown Ball wowed audiences as a redhead who at age 40 — and that was O-L-D then — gave birth to Little Ricky in a television first; being pregnant was not discussed at the time; Ricky said she was “‘specting.” The episode where she gave birth was the highest-rated episode of the series and one of the most-watched television events ever. This was before color television, before more than three networks, and when many homes didn’t even have a television set. That’s the kind of popularity this sitcom attracted. Plus, it was the first television show recorded before a live studio audience, and it was shot with 35-mm film and not 16-mm film that was used in the day.
TV & VIDEOS
E! News

The Genius of I Love Lucy and the Timeless Curiosity About the Intense True Story Behind It

Disclaimer: I'm a bit of an I Love Lucy fanatic. Not in the form of memorabilia all over the house or anything (my ephemera is limited to a DVD box set and one collector's plate commemorating the iconic "It's so tasty too!" scene from "Lucy Does a Television Commercial," a.k.a. the Vitameatavegamin episode), but in the way that hardly a day goes by in which a line from the show doesn't pop into my head as an appropriate response to a real-life scenario.
TV SERIES
ComicBook

Forgotten Ryan Reynolds Action Flick Is Now One of the Top Films on Netflix

There are few stars in Hollywood as popular as Ryan Reynolds. Fans love the witty and charming actor, who has taken his superstardom to a whole new level after the release of Deadpool just five years ago. His new movies generate plenty of buzz, as do his various social media pages, and movie fans everywhere are consistently wondering when there will be new Ryan Reynolds titles to enjoy. The actor's next movie (Red Notice) may not be arriving until later this year, but one of his films from nearly a decade ago has recently added to Netflix, and fans have been flocking to watch one of the Reynolds projects they may have missed when it was first in theaters.
TV & VIDEOS
Bradenton Herald

Speaking Volumes | Remembering the pioneering TV show ‘I Love Lucy’ at 70

This month marks the 70th anniversary of the beloved and groundbreaking TV sitcom, “I Love Lucy”, starring Lucille Ball and Desi Arnaz. The title “I Love Lucy” may evoke images of Lucy and Desi’s zany comedic antics, but in addition to being entertainers the couple were shrewd business people and pioneers in the television industry.
TV SHOWS
Post-Journal

70th Anniversary Of ‘I Love Lucy’ Debut To Be Recognized

The National Comedy Center will mark the 70th anniversary of the debut of “I Love Lucy” today with special episode screenings throughout the weekend, enhanced Lucy Desi exhibits and new interactive experiences for fans of the beloved TV series. “I Love Lucy” premiered on the CBS television network on Oct....
MOVIES
Fox News

'I Love Lucy' turns 70: Fans can celebrate by traveling here

Friday marks 70 years since "I Love Lucy" first hit TV screens in American households. In celebration, Fox News has information to bookmark travel to Lucille Ball’s hometown of Jamestown, in southwestern New York, where the Lucille Ball Desi Arnaz Museum is located. The site features replica sets of Lucy...
MOVIES
WKBW-TV

Emily Lampa is on the set of I Love Lucy

Journey Gunderson, executive director of the National Comedy Center says I Love Lucy is arguably one of the most successful sitcoms of all time by several measures. It was also ground-breaking in the entertainment industry. She says here you have Lucille Ball, a woman, and her husband Desi Arnaz, a Cuban man in 1949 taking on the executives of CBS and Lucille Ball saying I want Desi to play my husband on the show. Journey says executives at the time at CBS said, I don’t know if American audiences are going to embrace you as a couple or believe that you are married. They took the show on the road, Vaudeville style to sort of prove that American audiences would embrace them, and rest is history. They went on to create not only just one of the most successful shows of time but one of the most powerful and successful entertainment studios of its era with Desilu.
JAMESTOWN, NY
lwlies.com

Aaron Sorkin goes behind the scenes of I Love Lucy in the Being the Ricardos trailer

Aaron Sorkin loves TV, and not just insofar as he’s made a lot of it. There’s a genuine fascination with the intricate process of production and pressure-cooker environment of a live set evident in such shows as Studio 60 on the Sunset Strip and The Newsroom – as well as Being the Ricardos, his latest directorial feature and a return to the soundstages he holds so dear.
MOVIES
Deadline

‘Being The Ricardos’ Teaser, Release Date: First Look At Nicole Kidman & Javier Bardem In Aaron Sorkin’s ‘I Love Lucy’ Drama

“I get paid a fortune to do exactly what I love doing,” Nicole Kidman says in the first teaser for Being the Ricardos, released today by Amazon, along with the film’s December 21 release date. “I work side by side with my husband who is genuinely impressed by me, and all I have to do to keep it is kill for 36 weeks in a row—and then do it again the next year.”
MOVIES

