Chicago Weather: Cool Changes

CHICAGO (CBS) — The National Weather Service has issued a frost advisory from midnight tonight until 9 a.m. tomorrow in northwest Indiana. (Credit: CBS) More favorable conditions for frost are expected to form across northwest Indiana, with clearing skies and light winds. (Credit: CBS) Meantime, it will be slightly milder in Illinois, with some cloud cover. (Credit: CBS) High pressure overhead will give us another dry day tomorrow, with slightly warmer temperatures. (Credit: CBS) The next storm system arrives Thursday, with showers during the day; and the heaviest rain likely Thursday night into Friday morning. Rain amounts could reach 1 inch in spots. Winds will be gusty from the north, generating high wave action, though not as dramatic as last weekend. (Credit: CBS) Halloween is looking fair and dry for now. A strong cold front early next week will hold highs in the 40s. (Credit: CBS) TONIGHT: PARTLY CLOUDY. LOW 42. WEDNESDAY: HIGH CLOUDS INCREASE. HIGH 58. THURSDAY: RAIN DEVELOPS. HIGH 55.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 19 HOURS AGO