CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Chicago Weather: Cool Changes

cbslocal.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCHICAGO (CBS) — Rain moves out overnight and cool air moves in. The low for Wednesday...

chicago.cbslocal.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
CBS Chicago

Chicago Weather: Wednesday Starts On A Chilly Note

CHICAGO (CBS) — We’ll start off Wednesday on a chilly note with temperatures as cool as low 30s in Northwest Indiana, where Frost Advisories are in effect for the overnight. Lows will be in the low 40s in Chicago under a mostly clear sky. (Credit: CBS 2) Wednesday will be mostly sunny, breezy, and milder with highs in the upper 50s. High clouds will increase in the afternoon and evening ahead of our next storm system that arrives on Thursday. (Credit: CBS 2) Rain chances will increase through the afternoon on Thursday and will be likely for the evening and overnight hours. Highs...
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Chicago Weather: Frost Advisory For Northwest Indiana

CHICAGO (CBS) — The National Weather Service has issued a frost advisory from midnight tonight until 9 a.m. tomorrow in northwest Indiana. (Credit: CBS) More favorable conditions for frost are expected to form across northwest Indiana, with clearing skies and light winds. (Credit: CBS) Meantime, it will be slightly milder in Illinois, with some cloud cover. (Credit: CBS) High pressure overhead will give us another dry day tomorrow, with slightly warmer temperatures. (Credit: CBS) The next storm system arrives Thursday, with showers during the day; and the heaviest rain likely Thursday night into Friday morning. Rain amounts could reach 1 inch in spots. Winds will be gusty from the north, generating high wave action, though not as dramatic as last weekend. (Credit: CBS) Halloween is looking fair and dry for now. A strong cold front early next week will hold highs in the 40s. (Credit: CBS) TONIGHT: PARTLY CLOUDY. LOW 42. WEDNESDAY: HIGH CLOUDS INCREASE. HIGH 58. THURSDAY: RAIN DEVELOPS. HIGH 55.
CHICAGO, IL
WRAL

Windy, cool weather with temps in the 60s

This video is not supported on your platform. If you are using IE 10 or lower please consider using IE 11, Edge, Chrome, or Firefox. With a high in the upper 60s, it will feel like fall on Tuesday. But another cold front is on the way, bringing potential for more storms.
ENVIRONMENT
Action News Jax

Cool, clear weather ahead of Thursday storms

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — It’s a cool and refreshing feeling as you step out the door on this Wednesday. The morning starts with temperatures in the 50s inland and lower 60s at the coast. Humidity stays low again with afternoon high temperatures reaching into the mid to upper 70s under mostly to partly sunny skies.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Chicago, IL
City
Normal, IL
WOKV

Cool, clear weather ahead of Thursday storms

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — It’s a cool and refreshing feeling as you step out the door on this Wednesday. The morning starts with temperatures in the 50s inland and lower 60s at the coast. Humidity stays low again with afternoon high temperatures reaching into the mid to upper 70s under mostly to partly sunny skies.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
hoiabc.com

Cool weather continues, rain returns later this week

Our skies will start clear tonight, but expect increasing cloud cover as we head into tomorrow morning. Lows won't be too far off of our average from this time of year tomorrow morning as we drop into the low 40s. We'll see more clouds than sun tomorrow with highs near...
ENVIRONMENT
CBS Denver

Even After Tuesday’s Moisture, This October Remains One Of Denver’s Driest On Record

DENVER (CBS4) – With moderate drought covering the entire Front Range, the rain that reached the metro area on Tuesday was very welcomed. Unfortunately it wasn’t enough to make much of a difference. The heaviest rain late Tuesday was mainly in Arapahoe and Douglas Counties. The Highlands Ranch and Englewood areas received more than three-tenths of an inch of rain. (source CBS) Rainfall was much less for most of Denver including at the airport where only 0.03″ was measured on Tuesday. That brings total precipitation for the month of October to just 0.08″ which is about 0.80″ below normal. October 2021 is currently tied...
DENVER, CO
KVIA

StormTRACK Weather: Cool and breezy day ahead

Good morning! You will likely need a jacket today as cooler air has moved into the region. Northwest winds will continue throughout the day today with gusts around 25 to 30 mph. Temperatures will run about 5 to 10 degrees cooler than yesterday. Temperatures will reach the low 70s in El Paso and upper 60s in La Cruces.
EL PASO, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Chicago Weather#Cool Air#Cbs
CBS Miami

Another Cold Front To Bring Storms And A Cooler Breeze This Weekend

MIAMI (CBSMiami) — A pleasant start to the day Wednesday before the moisture returns ahead of our next cold front which will impact the weekend. Temperatures which were in the lower seventies Thursday morning will be in the upper eighties again by the afternoon. Expect sunshine and slightly lower humidity for most of the day today before our breeze turns southwest tonight ahead of another cold front. A high of ninety is forecast for Friday ahead of another cold front which will move through at night. Storms will be developing just ahead of the front and could become strong or even...
MIAMI, FL
cbslocal.com

Another Cold Front To Bring Storms And A Cooler Breeze This Weekend

MIAMI (CBSMiami) — A pleasant start to the day Wednesday before the moisture returns ahead of our next cold front which will impact the weekend. Temperatures which were in the lower seventies Thursday morning will be in the upper eighties again by the afternoon. Expect sunshine and slightly lower humidity for most of the day today before our breeze turns southwest tonight ahead of another cold front.
MIAMI, FL
CBS Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh Weather: Cloudy Wednesday With Seasonable Temperatures

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Good morning, the weather was pretty nasty yesterday with a recorded wind gust of 34mph happening at the NWS offices in Moon, PA. While we didn’t see a lot of rain officially (just 0.01”) it felt like it rained or was about to rain all day long. WEATHER LINKS: Current Conditions | School Delays & Closings | Local Radar | Weather App | Photos Yesterday’s high of 56 degrees was hit at midnight with the rest of the day seeing temperatures on average in the upper 40s. With clouds around overnight, temperatures didn’t drop overnight. You can tell...
PITTSBURGH, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
cbslocal.com

Palisades Tahoe Opens 1 Month Early On Halloween Weekend

OLYMPIC VALLEY (CBS13) – Ski season in Tahoe is starting a month early after a significant snowfall covered the mountain in the white stuff. For only the third time in 72 years, Palisades Tahoe will be open to skiers in October. “That is really exciting,” said Norman, who’s visiting Palisades...
OLYMPIC VALLEY, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy