Cancer

Intravesical BCG Plus Novel IL-15 Superagonist Complex Improves DFS in BCG-Unresponsive Non-Muscle Invasive Bladder Cancer

By Hayley Virgil
cancernetwork.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePatients with Bacillus Calmette-Guerin–unresponsive non-muscle invasive bladder cancer experienced a disease-free survival benefit when treated with intravesical Bacillus Calmette-Guerin and a novel IL-15 superagonist complex . Treatment with intravesical Bacillus Calmette-Guerin (BCG) and a novel IL-15 superagonist complex (Anktiva; N-803) resulted in a promising disease-free survival (DFS) rate in...

www.cancernetwork.com

