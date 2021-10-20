CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington, DC

Condoleezza Rice spars with The View host while discussing Capitol riot

By Sydney Shea
 6 days ago

Condoleezza Rice won't be interrupted.

The former secretary of state appeared Wednesday on The View as a guest host, but it didn't take long for her conversation about the Capitol riot to get heated.

"We will find out," Rice said regarding the Jan. 6 breach of the Capitol building, where Capitol Police fatally shot 35-year-old Ashli Babbitt as she and hundreds of rioters trespassed. "I live in California, not Washington, D.C., and the American people do have other concerns that we ought to be thinking about and talking about."

Host Sunny Hostin then interrupted Rice in the middle of her point.

"Let me finish," Rice replied.

HARRIS INTERVIEW DELAYED AFTER TWO ON THE VIEW TEST POSITIVE FOR COVID-19

"I thought this would happen in countries I studied, not countries I lived in," Rice continued. "Our institutions have to be upheld. What happened on Jan. 6 was wrong. I don't know how much more strongly I can say what happened on Jan. 6 was wrong. I also know that as a government and as a country, we've got to be concerned about the things that are making life hard for Americans and hard for American families."

Comments / 8

Steven Fries
6d ago

she is an absolute role model, strong black woman! see how she got attacked by a (jealous) much lesser black woman, because of her political views...that ladies and gentlemen is what is wrong with this country!

Reply(1)
6
bar
6d ago

Sorry man. but, in this case, she was doing the attacking. Looks like she came ready to rumble and made herself look small in the process. Granted. she is a smart woman. just not today.

Reply(1)
4
Gilbert Frye
6d ago

10 years of her service in Washington DC doing nothing.Now she is California's problem solver?Good luck with that one!

Reply
2
 

