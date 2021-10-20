Condoleezza Rice spars with The View host while discussing Capitol riot

Condoleezza Rice won't be interrupted.

The former secretary of state appeared Wednesday on The View as a guest host, but it didn't take long for her conversation about the Capitol riot to get heated.

"We will find out," Rice said regarding the Jan. 6 breach of the Capitol building, where Capitol Police fatally shot 35-year-old Ashli Babbitt as she and hundreds of rioters trespassed. "I live in California, not Washington, D.C., and the American people do have other concerns that we ought to be thinking about and talking about."

Host Sunny Hostin then interrupted Rice in the middle of her point.

"Let me finish," Rice replied.

"I thought this would happen in countries I studied, not countries I lived in," Rice continued. "Our institutions have to be upheld. What happened on Jan. 6 was wrong. I don't know how much more strongly I can say what happened on Jan. 6 was wrong. I also know that as a government and as a country, we've got to be concerned about the things that are making life hard for Americans and hard for American families."

