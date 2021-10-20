CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aaron Sherinian moves from Philip Morris International to Deseret Management

By Diana Bradley
prweek.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSALT LAKE CITY: Deseret Management Corporation has hired Aaron Sherinian as SVP of global reach, a newly created role. Sherinian joined the company on Wednesday, reporting to CEO Keith McMullin. He will split his time between his home in Washington, DC, the company’s global headquarters in Salt Lake City and locations...

