Aaron Sherinian moves from Philip Morris International to Deseret Management

The shares of Philip Morris (NYSE: PM) currently trade at $95 per share which is more than 14% above its pre-Covid level. On the other hand, shares of Altria (NYSE: MO) are trading at $48 per share, which is almost at the pre-Covid level. Does that mean MO is a better stock pick compared to PM? Both companies belong to the defensive tobacco sector. Philip Morris is a bigger company with a market cap of $149 billion compared to Altria’s $85 billion. Despite lower revenue growth, Philip Morris enjoys a higher valuation multiple (P/S) compared to Altria on account of better profit margins, stronger balance sheet, and higher market return. We compare a slew of factors such as historical revenue growth, returns, and valuation multiple in an interactive dashboard analysis, Philip Morris International Inc vs Altria Group, Inc: Industry Peers; Which Stock Is A Better Bet?

STOCKS ・ 14 DAYS AGO