Erosion and flooding are a potential problem along the Oregon coast and its estuaries wherever natural and human built environments interact. This becomes apparent each year when the highest tides crash against the shoreline and sometimes come up over roads and sidewalks. The Oregon King Tides Project, presented by the Oregon Coastal Management Program and CoastWatch are committed to documenting the year’s highest tides known as king tides to help understand the issues and affected areas. This is where photographers come in and can help by submitting photos of this year’s king tides.

OREGON STATE ・ 7 DAYS AGO