CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

Why Does ‘The Batman’ Trailer Hide Riddler’s Face?

By ScreenCrush Staff
Sasquatch 92.1 FM
Sasquatch 92.1 FM
 7 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The latest trailer for The Batman shows a lot more of the film than last year’s teaser. It features Robert Pattinson’s Bruce Wayne, Zoe Kravitz’s Catwoman, Jeffrey Wright’s Jim Gordon, and Andy Serkis’ Alfred, among others. But it doesn’t show Paul Dano’s Riddler. He’s glimpsed only briefly, or at a remove....

squatchrocks.com

Comments / 0

Related
94.5 KATS

‘The Batman’ and Riddler Square Off In New Character Posters

Earlier this week, Warner Bros. showed off a preview of the new trailer for The Batman that will premiere tomorrow as part of the online DC FanDome event. Director Matt Reeves also revealed a new image from the film. Now they’ve debuted two new posters for the film as well, one of Robert Pattinson’s (The) Batman, the other of Paul Dano’s (The) Riddler.
MOVIES
Club 93.7

New ‘The Batman’ Teaser Hypes Saturday’s Full Trailer Debut

If you’re on the fence about tuning in to DC FanDome this weekend, know this: At the bare minimum, you’re going to get to see a new trailer for The Batman. Last year’s FanDome, DC Comics’ now annual online virtual convention, featured the debut of the very first trailer for The Batman, which was then just beginning production. This year, the film has already wrapped (Principal photography concluded back in March) so expect to see a lot more from the film, including appearances by stars like Robert Pattinson.
MOVIES
thenerdstash.com

The Batman Shares New Look at Riddler and Selina Kyle Before DC FanDome

DC FanDome is almost here and it’s clear that Matt Reeves’ The Batman is the focal point of the event. Yesterday, Reeves shared a screenshot from the upcoming DC FanDome trailer. The film’s official Twitter account also released a teaser featuring the bat signal with the caption “It’s not just a signal; it’s a warning.”
MOVIES
imdb.com

New The Batman Posters Tease The Dark Knight And A Terrifying Riddler

You may have heard that there's another "Batman" movie on its way, and that we're in for quite a bit of new footage to drool over to carefully and rationally analyze within the next 24 hours or so. You know, because we're adults!. The upcoming Matt Reeves movie may still...
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Barry Keoghan
Person
Zack Snyder
Person
Zoe Kravitz
Person
Matt Reeves
Person
Robert Pattinson
Person
Jeffrey Wright
Person
Paul Dano
Person
Andy Serkis
The Hollywood Reporter

The Terror Behind Robert Pattinson’s ‘The Batman’ Trailer

Judging by the new The Batman trailer, Robert Pattinson’s Dark Knight isn’t human. Or, at least, he doesn’t seem to believe that he is. Instead of taking the by-now-traditional opportunity to tell a panicking bystander (and the audience, of course) “I’m Batman,” Pattinson’s new cinematic hero instead declares himself to be something else entirely: “I am vengeance.” The idea that Batman is… well, something other than a regular man, runs throughout the new trailer for filmmaker Matt Reeves film: we see Pattinson’s Batman get shot repeatedly, seemingly without suffering any negative effect for the experience. We see him survive an explosion,...
MOVIES
heroichollywood.com

New Posters Tease Robert Pattinson’s The Batman & Paul Dano’s Riddler Ahead Of DC FanDome

Two new posters highlighting Robert Pattinson’s The Batman and Paul Dano’s Riddler have been revealed ahead of this weekend’s DC FanDome. DC FanDome is set to kick off tomorrow, which means we’ll be getting a brand new trailer for The Batman! Yesterday, director Matt Reeves shared a brief shot from the trailer that showed Robert Pattinson’s hero overlooking the city of Gotham. Now, to help quell anticipation for tomorrow’s big day, two new posters have been made available to gawk at.
MOVIES
ComicBook

The Batman Reveals New Look At The Riddler

The Batman has just revealed a couple of new posters for the DC Comics film. DC FanDome is so close and the company has started to let the content fly. In the first red poster, fans get a look at the silhouette of Robert Pattinson's hero. It's raining and you can't see a ton of detail, but you do get a massive look at how that bat insignia on his chest functions. That outline looks the best it has yet in this new image. Paul Dano's version of The Riddler is here in the second poster as well. He's holding up a note for The Caped Crusader in that telltale collage style. For a lot of fans, this is the best look at one of the iconic parts of Batman's rogues' gallery yet. The hype has just begun to build and FanDome this weekend is going to have the Internet ready to explode. Check out the posters down below.
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Batman#The Riddler#Justice League#Screencrush
IGN

The Batman Trailer Breakdown: 5 Reasons Why He's The Craziest Dark Knight Yet

No one has ever accused Bruce Wayne of being a reasonable, well-adjusted person. It takes a special kind of person to dress in a Bat costume and beat up criminals every night. But if there's one takeaway from the new The Batman trailer that dropped at DC FanDome, it's that Robert Pattinson's Dark Knight might just be the most deranged one yet. The Batman isn't coming until 2022, but trailer #2 for the latest Caped Crusader movie features a ton of characters from Gotham City: Zoe Kravitz' Catwoman, Colin Farrell's Penguin, Paul Dano's Riddler, and... who are those jokers dressed as clowns, anyway?! But it's the Pattinson Batman that leaves the biggest impression - and it's a scary one. So let's take a look at five reasons why the new Batman is so terrifying, and one reason why there might be hope yet for Gotham City's brutal protector. The new Batman movie trailer shows us an extended look at a familiar fight sequence between Batman and a group of hoods in clown makeup. As before, we have to wonder if this gang is somehow connected to the Joker, or if they're a prelude to the rise of Gotham's worst supervillain. Either way, Batman is really going to town on these poor saps. We even see him bust out a Bat-taser to deal with one of his foes. The look on Pattinson's face here suggests Bruce is struggling to contain what may well be murderous rage. From taking machinegun fire, to scaring Catwoman, to a worrying monologue heard as the Bat-signal is lit, this Batman seems unhinged. Watch the full video for all the evidence of this and more!
MOVIES
COMICBOOKMOVIE.com

THE BATMAN McFarlane Toys Action Figures Reveal Detailed Look At Catwoman And The Riddler's Costumes

Following the debut of The Batman trailer during DC FanDome, McFarlane Toys has now shared a first look at the action figures they will release based on the likenesses of Batman, Catwoman, and The Riddler. The figures are accompanied by character descriptions that offer a glimpse into the motivations Bruce Wayne, Selina Kyle, and Edward Nashton will have in Matt Reeves' movie.
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Batman
NewsBreak
Youtube
EDMTunes

London’s Printworks Featured in First Trailer for ‘The Batman’

The first teaser for the forthcoming Batman movie was just unveiled and it features a scene filmed at London’s Printworks. ‘The Batman,’ directed by Matt Reeves, is set to debut in cinemas in March 2022 after a long delay due to the pandemic. In the teaser, you can see the...
MOVIES
Parade

Why So Serious? Everything We Know About Robert Pattinson's The Batman, Including the Brooding New Trailer

Even though he’s one of the most popular characters in modern fiction, it’s been nearly a full decade since we last had a solo Batman film. Christopher Nolan‘s trilogy closer The Dark Knight Rises opened in late July 2012 to positive critical reception and staggering box-office domination. After several years of the occasional appearance on the big and small screens in fare like Justice League, Batman v. Superman and… the other Justice League, Warner Bros. will finally release The Batman in March 2022.
MOVIES
Sasquatch 92.1 FM

Sasquatch 92.1 FM

Duluth, MN
1K+
Followers
3K+
Post
314K+
Views
ABOUT

Sasquatch 92.1 has the best classic rock and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Duluth, Minnesota Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://squatchrocks.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy