UFC women’s bantamweight Jessica-Rose Clark blasted Dominick Cruz following his Hans Molenkamp callout, saying that “I nearly lost my job.”. Following his win over Casey Kenney at UFC 259 earlier this year, Cruz called out Monster Energy’s Molenkamp for a charity fight. According to Cruz, Molenkamp was not doing the best job that he could for his fighters and so Cruz challenged him to a fight. That charity match never happened, and it feels like the Cruz vs. Molenkamp feud has softened now. However, it appears that other Monster fighters are not happy with the way that Cruz spoke about Molenkamp, which put their own sponsorship with the energy drink at risk.

UFC ・ 6 DAYS AGO