Managing Stress During the Pandemic

It has now been more than a year that we have been combating the Covid19 pandemic. Despite succeeding moderately in harnessing the deadly virus by vaccinating people, we are still suffering the mental stress and agony arising from various uncertainties that surround us. No one knows which way the world is heading, how fast will be the economic recovery and the fear of the virus making a comeback in some new form is causing mental stress, explains Peter DeCaprio. There are questions about whether we can lead the same lifestyle as before, even when the pandemic goes away. Although there are minimal restrictions in public life, anxiety and uneasiness fill our minds as we try to come to terms with the new normal and keep comparing it the life before the pandemic. All this is affecting our wellness and wellbeing.

