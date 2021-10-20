CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Managing Stress During the Pandemic

By Reviewed by Jessica Schrader
psychologytoday.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMindfulness-based practices may help to combat stress. Embracing uncertainty, while difficult, can be an effective way to manage stress. Engaging in daily rituals to anchor the self is encouraged as a stress management tool. The seemingly never-ending pandemic is a rife background to keep all of us perpetually in...

www.psychologytoday.com

Sentinel

This is the ideal medicine to treat tension and anxiety

There are many drugs approved by the health authorities and used to treat different health conditions . Thus, Orfidal is a medication that has the quality certificate of the Spanish Agency for Medicines and Health Products (AEMPS) and that is Indicated for anxiety and tension. Specifically, Orfidal is a medicine...
MENTAL HEALTH
Tidewater News

How Depression and Anxiety Affect Your Physical Health

“Depression diminishes a person’s capacity to analyze and respond rationally to stress,” Dr. Spiegel stated. “They end up on a vicious cycle with limited capacity to get out of a negative mental state.”. Potentially making issues worse, undue anxiousness and despair usually coexist, leaving folks susceptible to a panoply of...
MENTAL HEALTH
Thrive Global

The Peter DeCaprio way of coping with anxiety and stress during the Covid19 pandemic

It has now been more than a year that we have been combating the Covid19 pandemic. Despite succeeding moderately in harnessing the deadly virus by vaccinating people, we are still suffering the mental stress and agony arising from various uncertainties that surround us. No one knows which way the world is heading, how fast will be the economic recovery and the fear of the virus making a comeback in some new form is causing mental stress, explains Peter DeCaprio. There are questions about whether we can lead the same lifestyle as before, even when the pandemic goes away. Although there are minimal restrictions in public life, anxiety and uneasiness fill our minds as we try to come to terms with the new normal and keep comparing it the life before the pandemic. All this is affecting our wellness and wellbeing.
MENTAL HEALTH
Thrive Global

Practical Stress Management: A Quick Freshener for Body and Mind

Earlier this year, I published an article here on Thrive called “Practical Stress Management: Office Yoga for Busy Professionals.” That article described a five-minute seated stretching routine designed for busy, office-based professionals to do throughout the workday to keep the body feeling alive and the mind feeling fresh and on-task.
YOGA
wtvy.com

New tech measures health care workers pandemic stress

(CBS) - Health care workers have been fighting the COVID pandemic on the frontlines for more than a year and a half. Doctors Robert Hirten and Zahi Fayad at Mount Sinai in New York are studying the psychological effects of the pandemic on front line health care workers in what they call the Warrior Watch study.
PUBLIC HEALTH
discoverhealth.org

Managing symptoms of stress in chaotic times

During the past year of abounding stress, ever-changing plans and added responsibilities, you may have noticed some physical changes in your body. Maybe you have gained weight while staying home, or you have a constant feeling of tightness in your chest (that’s anxiety and is a normal part of being human). You may have a nagging headache that just won’t go away.
MENTAL HEALTH
Business Insider

Total Brain Introduces Heart Rate Variability Measurement and Stress Management Tools

Resonant Breathing with HRV can help users develop new neural pathways in the brain that better manage stress. Regularly taking the 40 second ± HRV reading will reflect the extent of a user's calmness and overall readiness to tackle upcoming challenges. By using Resonant Breathing with HRV as needed in times of stress, and as part of daily practices of relaxation, users can help their brains develop new neural pathways that better manage stress. By taking regular measurements and tagging to specific events or activities users gain insights into the factors that impact their ability to manage stress and how that ability changes over time.
CELL PHONES
Thrive Global

Stress Management: Simple Ways to Relieve Stress Amid Covid as per Paul Haarman

The reality is that you can just not never get away from being stressed. The bills won’t stop, you won’t ever get enough time in a day to run all your errands, and your career and family responsibilities will always be demanding. Although you can never run away from the everyday stress of your life, surely you can learn to manage it. You have a lot more control over your mind and life than you might think. In fact, just the realization that you are in control of all things is the basis of stress management that you must know if you are experiencing stress due to covid crises.
YOGA
Thrive Global

7 Tips on How to Protect Yourself From Stress via Time-Management

If you master the techniques of time management, it does not mean that you will manage to do more and more tasks in a shorter time frame. It means that you will learn how to plan your work (and beyond) time wisely, prioritize, use all available resources, and then not deviate from your plan.
cbs17

WCPSS offering free stress management, wellness sessions

CARY, N.C. (WNCN) – The Wake County Public Schools System is offering free stress management and wellness sessions. The next session is Thursday. They’re open to anyone interested in learning skills to better support children and their families. All sessions cover the same material, the district said. WCPSS said it...
WAKE COUNTY, NC
psychologytoday.com

Can Animals Experience Depression?

Animal welfare researchers reviewed the scientific literature to ask if animals can develop diagnosable clinical depression. They found that animals such as chronically stressed lab rats and intensively kept pigs demonstrate many symptoms of depression. However, no studies were able to demonstrate the co-occurrence of sufficient criteria to make a...
HEALTH
Thrive Global

7 Conclusive Ways to Manage Stress and Become Productive

You’re a professional. You know what you’re doing. You get results. But how is your workload looking lately? Regardless of how many times you wow your boss, you still end up taking your work home with you sometimes. And all the time you spend on that piece of cake project is starting to add up.
JOBS
MedicalXpress

Stress In America 2021: Pandemic impedes basic decision-making ability

Americans are struggling with the basic decisions required to navigate daily life as the effects of pandemic-related stress continue to take a toll, especially on younger adults and parents, according to a national survey from the American Psychological Association. Stress in America 2021: Stress and Decision-Making during the Pandemic conducted...
MENTAL HEALTH
psychologytoday.com

Stress Is Not Killing You

A threat mindset defines stress as damaging and the stress response as maladaptive. A growth mindset defines stress as necessary to respond to challenges and stay true to one's values. By changing their perception of stress, people can tap into the benefits of the stress response and enhance their health...
LIFESTYLE
psychologytoday.com

Avoiding Burnout While Working 7 Days a Week

Growing up, my mother and father were miles apart. My father, an alcoholic, had retreated into depression after he got sober and became a recluse. My mother started her own computer custom software development organization and became a workaholic to cope with the stress of my severe psychiatric illness. My mother is my inspiration and my hero. I remain terrified of ending up like my father, as it is his DNA that is hardwired into my brain.
HEALTH
psychologytoday.com

7 Tips for Lower Holiday Stress

Letting go of some social expectations can provide the freedom to redefine the holidays to align with one's authentic desires. Altruism and self-care are essential to keep stress levels low. Short-term counseling, such as through an Employee Assistance Program (EAP), can help alleviate excess holiday stress. The holidays can be...
HEALTH
psychologytoday.com

Psychological Resilience: How Tough is Your Mind?

Psychological resilience refers to the ability to remain calm and centred, even when facing adversity. Psychological resilience reflects an inherent capacity of the mind that we can choose to tap into. By making a life choice to connect with ourselves, the path to psychological resilience will start to unfold of...
MENTAL HEALTH
psychologytoday.com

Giving Kids a Break for Mental Health

Mental health days give kids and families sanctioned time off for emotional recharge and recovery. Every child—whether they're high achieving or struggling—needs mental health days. Supporting mental health days will need careful monitoring to be applied equitably. Mental health days can improve early identification of more serious mental health needs.
KIDS
advantagenews.com

How managing stress can be beneficial for your physical and mental health

There are a multitude of reasons that people find themselves stressed in their daily life. Some of these reasons for stress are situational or they can be more general things, like family, work, school, and personal relationships. Stress can be overwhelming to endure alone, and without helpful ways of managing it, stress can create havoc in other aspects in your life. In order to start minimizing stressful components, let’s address why stress is bad for you and your body.
MENTAL HEALTH
psychologytoday.com

Effective Therapists Don't Just Listen

It is common to want to keep talking to friends about emotionally upsetting events in our lives. But this unloading can lead to compassion failure and a loss of ability to problem solve. Effective therapists don’t just listen; they help clients find practical ways to cope with their concerns. ‘I...
MENTAL HEALTH

